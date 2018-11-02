The Management and Staff of H.H.V Whitchurch & Co. Ltd wish the People and Government of Dominica a Happy Fortieth Anniversary of Independence. This important milestone is not only one for which we as a People should be proud but it motivates us to work ever harder to build a resilient Dominica

Managing Director, Gerry Aird, says that “Forty years ago, Whitchurch was there and today we continue to be here supporting Dominica in so many ways. The Fortieth Anniversary of Independence is a great achievement and we should reflect not only on how far we have come but where we can reach with hard work and the Good Lord’s guidance. On December 12th, 2018, we celebrate our 108th Anniversary as a business.”

Marketing Manager, Michelle Joseph, comments that “although celebrating Independence is a norm in our annual calendar of events, this year there is a feeling of gratitude that we have triumphed over so many trials and shared so many happy moments.”

We commend every one who has played a role in one way or another in the development of Dominica as we recommit our continued support throughout the years ahead.