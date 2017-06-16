Donald Bercasio, an international Strategic Brand Management (SBM) consultant and former tourism hub executive, is partnering with the Dominica News Online’s (DNO) Business Byte, to offer some help to deserving micro enterprises in Dominica.

In a meeting with DNO management last week, this project was identified as part of a broader partnership which is being forged between the SBM consultant and DNO.

“I want to start something small but good for the business community of Dominica as my simple way of giving back to this beautiful country. And since I am a big believer of the important role business, including these micro enterprises, play in nation-building and obviously, as an advocate of Marketing and Branding’s ability to drive and grow businesses, I am convinced that this project is a step in the right direction. Business Byte is also my favorite section on DNO.” Bercasio said.

“And when I say Branding, it is the scientific, holistic, creative yet strategic, and method-informed Branding that goes well beyond just having a name, a logo, or some empty tagline that does not really do the job.” Bercasio added.

Business Byte is a DNO feature that covers business news and other business-related information and subjects that matter to readers who have a general interest in business. It also provides an avenue for enterprise owners who are looking for ways to promote and grow their ventures.

DNO’s Managing Director, Tim Durand, is enthusiastic about the venture.

“We feel good about this new initiative that targets selected micro to small businesses to assist them in using proven marketing and branding principles and practices. DNO is not just committed to remain true to its journalistic responsibilities, but to encourage always, and facilitate, wherever possible, development in the country. We will finalize details of the program envisioned through this partnership and make further announcements in the near future,” he stated.

“Mr. Bercasio is a highly educated, experienced, and trained Marketing and Branding expert. He is a real professional and a veteran of the field. We are very excited to partner with him.” Durand added.

A few weeks before the meeting, Bercasio mentioned DNO in his talk during the recently concluded National Tourism Tradeshow & Cocktail (NTTC) as one of the local companies and products that he believes have the potential to become “great brands” that can “compete extremely well and could actually win big-time” not only here in Dominica but in other markets outside the island.

“I’m a long-time follower and reader of DNO even when I was not based here. In fact, DNO became my window to Dominica when I was trying to find out more about the Nature Island of the Caribbean in preparation for my eventual first visit here,” Bercasio revealed during his talk.

Bercasio’s seminar on Strategic Brand Management, entitled the “Power of Branding”, was greatly appreciated by the audience composed of tourism officials, business owners, students, and other stakeholders. His knowledge-packed and humor-laden talk, coupled with his creative presentation and his “live wire personality” as one hotelier put it, kept the audience engaged the entire time.

The keynote speaker of the conference, Carol Johnson, Destination Sales Manager of TripAdvisor for Latin America and the Caribbean, described Bercasio’s presentation as one of the best that she has ever seen.

“Donald’s presentation today about Branding was outstanding! I’ve never seen something so engaging, funny, and educational. Great job!” Johnson proclaimed during her own well-received presentation on Reputation Management.

Bercasio is a former executive at one of the branded integrated tourism resorts of the Resorts World Group, the world’s largest Destination Resort operator with Resorts World-branded integrated tourism hubs in Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, New York City, Bahamas, and the United Kingdom. Two more properties are expected to be added to this premier collection: Resorts World Las Vegas is slated to open in 2020 and Resorts World Miami has been proposed to be built in the Omni District of the Greater Downtown Miami.

Bercasio has over 15 years of experience in managing marketing programs, building brands, creating innovations, and growing businesses in various industries including retail, gaming, real estate, entertainment and recreation, media, fashion, food, non-profit, hotel/accommodations and tourism. He has worked with some of the world’s biggest brands like the Marriott, Starbucks, Apple Computers, Body Shop, Porsche Design, Nike, Lacoste, Adidas, Rolex, Guess, 7-Eleven, Sunglass Hut, and many others.

He has an Associate’s degree in Commerce and Accountancy, a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies and Development Communication and a Master’s education in Marketing. He has also done advanced studies in Strategic Brand Management from American and French founded and managed universities and institutions.

Bercasio now calls Dominica home. He is married to a Dominican citizen who works as a teacher at the Convent Preparatory School and who’s also a digital animator, and an online course designer. They have one child, an 8-year old boy, who attends school here.

“I am here because of family ties, my desire to expand my horizon and learn more new things, and my love for, hopefully, some swashbuckling adventures,” Bercasio enthused with a smile. The term “swashbuckling”, he explained, is just a lighthearted allusion to his being a big fan of the Pirates of the Caribbean film series with some famous scenes of which were shot on the island. Bercasio was quick to joke that he did not come here to become a “pirate like Captain Jack Sparrow”.

He stated, turning serious, that he lives and breathes Marketing and Branding and that he intends to stay the course.