When it was announced that there would be no Creole in the Park this year, the news was met with a heavy heart by members of the public. Astaphans along with some key brands made a decision to give back and enhance the reunion year Independence celebrations by introducing its star-studded, free entry event “Creole in the Lot.”

This celebration of culture will take place on October 24th and 25th 2018, from 3pm to 8pm at the company’s parking lot, under the theme, “Annou sélébwé koultyou nou ansanm!: Let’s celebrate our culture together!”

The event will feature top local acts including Triple Kay, Extasy Band, Petit Savane Cultural Group, Dj Flip Tha Boss, First Serenade Band, Keks Mafia, Starsha, Paix Bouche Drummer, Unstoppable Dj’s, Dj Snow, and Pashïwok.

Executive Director, Gisele Astaphan explained the decision for free entrance to allow some level of participation and celebration especially after the difficult times experienced in the past years.

Ms. Astaphan went on to state that “The past 3 years have been a very difficult time for Dominica and its people, first dealing with Tropical Storm Erika and then the devastation of Hurricane Maria,”

“The hurricane caused several setbacks for the company as well, but our customers were always by our side. Their patience and understanding is something that motivates us every day to do better for our Astaphans shoppers, and the event is one way for us to say ‘thank you, thank you for your patience, thank you for your understanding, thank you for your loyalty.’”

With the addition of Creole in the Lot to the lineup of independence festivities, Dominicans and visitors alike can be sure that this independence season will be one full of song, dance and celebration. Maria may have put a damper on the past years, but this year, the Independence celebrations are back – bigger and better than ever.

Astaphan & Co. Ltd. looks forward to everyone participating in their event.