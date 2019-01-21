The National Co‐operative Credit Union Ltd (NCCU) recently held Prize Giving Ceremonies where prizes were presented to four lucky customers of the JN Money Transfer Service. In the month of December 2018, JN Money held a promotion dubbed “JN Money Christmas Link Up” where persons who send or receive funds via this service got a chance to win one of four prizes. The Promotion ran from December 1st to December 31st, 2018.

Mr. Ferdinand Joseph was the first lucky winner and won a 32″ flat screen television. Tuesy Dawkins‐Laurent, the second winner won a Samsung 10″ tablet, the third winner was Kerwin Henry who won a toaster oven whilst the final winner, Opalyn Boothe won a microwave. All four customers were delighted to have emerged winners of this promotion and encouraged persons to use JN Money Transfer Service when sending and receiving funds.

JN Money is a safe, convenient and affordable option to send or receive money from family and friends from various parts around the globe. This service can be accessed at NCCU’s Roseau and St. Paul Branches or online at jnmoneyonline.com.