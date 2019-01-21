BUSINESS BYTE: JN Money ‘Christmas Link up’ winnersDominica News Online - Monday, January 21st, 2019 at 8:31 AM
The National Co‐operative Credit Union Ltd (NCCU) recently held Prize Giving Ceremonies where prizes were presented to four lucky customers of the JN Money Transfer Service. In the month of December 2018, JN Money held a promotion dubbed “JN Money Christmas Link Up” where persons who send or receive funds via this service got a chance to win one of four prizes. The Promotion ran from December 1st to December 31st, 2018.
Mr. Ferdinand Joseph was the first lucky winner and won a 32″ flat screen television. Tuesy Dawkins‐Laurent, the second winner won a Samsung 10″ tablet, the third winner was Kerwin Henry who won a toaster oven whilst the final winner, Opalyn Boothe won a microwave. All four customers were delighted to have emerged winners of this promotion and encouraged persons to use JN Money Transfer Service when sending and receiving funds.
JN Money is a safe, convenient and affordable option to send or receive money from family and friends from various parts around the globe. This service can be accessed at NCCU’s Roseau and St. Paul Branches or online at jnmoneyonline.com.
Congratulation to the winners
Congrats to the winners. I hope we are seeing an onset of NCCU online presence so that someday their lines will get shorter. Then again they do not have the FDIC type of protection in case of online fraud, but hopefully something will be deviced to help mitigate online losses if that were to happen. The long lines are as old as Domlec’s lines.