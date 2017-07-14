Once again Jollys Pharmacy Ltd will be celebrating their customer appreciation week from the 16th to 22nd July 2017. Throughout the week, customer Loyalty card holders get a chance to come in as early as 7:30am meanwhile other customers get a chance to take advantage of the daily discounted products. In addition Customers also get the opportunity to receive free health consulting.

Mr. Malcolm Pendenque, Head of the Marketing Department, describes the week as one to look forward to. “Throughout all the years of service to the public this coming week is just a small thank you for the public’s continual support over the years,” he said.

The week starts off on Monday July 17th with a special tribute to the children and the elderly and throughout the week there will be discounts on health products as well as household items and more. There will be live entertainment on the Wednesday. Personal Care consulting and a Dental Hygienist and Nutritionist will also be available on sight. Thursday is Over The Counter (OTC) Day where there will be specials on selected products. Friday 21st is dedicated to cosmetics; there will be discounts on a few of our customers’ favorite brand makeup. In conclusion on Saturday 22nd the pet owner gets special discounts on pet products while other customers get a chance to experience our gym by receiving free access to the gym on that Saturday.

Customer can also look forward to many more surprises during the week.

As we’re all aware, Jollys Pharmacy is one of the largest pharmacies in Dominica. The establishment was founded by by the late Mr. Anderson A. Jolly (May His Soul Rest in Peace). Since Mr. Jolly’s passing, Jollys Pharmacy has been managed by his son Orrin. Throughout the years, Jollys Pharmacy has expanded on its business operation to include Cosmetics products, its Fitness University Gym and a Manufacturing Department where all products are locally made.