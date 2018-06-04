Jolly’s National Clinic’s (JNC) commitment to building a lifetime of healthy habits in children across Dominica reached the North East of the Island in the Kalinago Territory. In commemoration of the Ministry of Health’s Oral Health Week and through a long standing partnership with Wisdom, JNC made a donation of Wisdom toothbrushes and toothpastes to over eighty students of the Salybia and Atkinson Primary school.

Mr. Carlton Lanquedoc, Head of Public Relations and Public Health at the company, was on hand to make the donation. He stated that JNC will be doing similar health projects across the island in an effort to decentralize their health promotion and education ventures. According to Mr. Lanquedoc, “dental caries is a major oral health problem, affecting 60-90% of schoolchildren worldwide, thus, the significance of reaching out to our children”. He added that, “good oral health is an important part of good overall health and general well-being. While the Ministry of Health has made progress in reducing dental diseases through important prevention measures, there is more to be done”.

Oral Health Week is being celebrated under the theme “Educating and Advocating for Optimum Oral Health”.

About Jolly’s National Clinic

JNC is a subsidiary of the parent company, Jolly’s Pharmacy. At JNC, we are helping people on their path to better health. We have shown strong and consistent commitment in disseminating relevant knowledge and raising awareness of public health issues that shape us nationally and on a global scale. Find out more information of how JNC is shaping the future of health on our Island at http://jollysonline.com/

About Wisdom Toothbrushes Limited

Wisdom Toothbrushes Limited has a rich history, being established over 235 years ago. In the modern era, the company is globally recognized as the inventor of the modern day toothbrush. Wisdom prides itself on innovation and is committed to assist families in achieving great oral health through their expertly designed oral care products. The Wisdom line of Oral care products are available at Jolly’s Pharmacy. We are located at 12 King George V Street and 37 Great George Street in Roseau, Dominica and can be contacted by telephone, 448-3388.