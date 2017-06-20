June 19, 2017, Roseau: Jolly’s Manufacturing, a subsidiary of the parent company of Jolly’s Pharmacy, on Thursday June 15, presented prizes for its first Secondary Schools Art competition. The art competition was designed to illustrate, “Why should we support local products”. Students of the Dominica Grammar School, Portsmouth Secondary School, St. Martin’s Secondary School and the St. Mary’s Academy participated in the competition.

“Our congratulations to all the winners and participants of the art competition,” said Mr. Carlton Lanquedoc, Public Relations Officer of Jolly’s Pharmacy. “We thank all of our entrants, judges, management and staff of Jolly’s Manufacturing for supporting this art competition,” he stated.

The winners were Karlee Leatham (first place) of the Dominica Grammar School, Megan Nelson (second place) of the St. Martin’s Secondary School and Christal Dennis (third place) of the Dominica Grammar School.

The Judges of the competition were Mr. Earl Etienne, Mr. Tom Jones and Mr. Shadrach Burton who are established artists and connoisseurs.

“Jolly’s Manufacturing believes that our local community needs awareness of the local products on our beautiful island. We also believe in the importance of supporting local manufacturers for the sustainability of our economy here in Dominica,” remarked Ms. Tehillah Bannis, assistant chemist, Jolly’s Manufacturing. “The art competition truly showcased our artistic talents on Island and we were all winners in this historic competition organized by Jolly’s Manufacturing. Significantly, it presented an opportunity for the art curriculum to be advertised and amplified,” she further stated.

Jolly’s Pharmacy Ltd has been in operation for the last 35 years. Jolly’s Manufacturing has a presence in both the local and regional markets including Guadeloupe and Martinique. It is the manufacturer of a wide variety of locally made products including Bay Off Insect Repellent Cream and Spray, Babylis Male and Female Adult Deodorants, Babylis Cream, MB Ointment and Bathing Soaps.