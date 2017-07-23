Jollys Pharmacy together with Fitness University will be hosting its first ever CardioJam on the Front, on 25th July on the Dame Eugenia Charles Blvd. This is in recognition of Jolly’s 4th Annual customer appreciation week.

This event is scheduled to begin at 5:30pm and end at 6:30pm. There will be music from Triple Kay Combo who will assist the instructors in keeping the participants active and on their feet. Along with all of this excitement, participants can look forward to giveaways and surprises at the event. The head of the Marketing Department Malcolm Pendenque considers this as an outstanding event that patrons will enjoy being part of, while at the same time keeping fit. An invitation is extended to the general public to come and take part in this event. He continued by stating that the Cardio jam is one of the highlighted events for customer appreciation week.

The aim of the aerobic sessions is to help in the effort to fight against the chronic non communicable diseases (CNCDs) epidemic. From the first day that the cardio jam was introduced to the general public it has been well-attended, and Jolly’s Pharmacy would like to thank its participants for their support which enables the continuation of the event. All patrons are welcome and are asked to be present before 5:30, in order to get the full experience.