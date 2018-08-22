The ethos and vision of Jolly’s Pharmacy is to provide quality healthcare with no compromise. The company showed resilience and adaptation in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria as they shifted their focus from dispensing prescriptions to providing a multitude of services. That level of service has been recognized regionally, as Jolly’s Pharmacy has won this year’s Caribbean Pharmacy Sigma Award, highlighting the company as the best pharmacy in the Caribbean for 2018. This historic achievement was conferred upon the company at the annual Caribbean Pharmacy Association (CAP) awards held in the Cayman Islands on Saturday.

“We are humbled to be recognized as the best pharmacy in the eyes of our peers and the regional body that represents the practice of pharmacy. Over the years, the work we have done in the health sector validates our mission to redefine the level of care to the public we are dedicated to serve on a daily basis. There is no other recognition that could mean more to us,” says senior pharmacist and Head of Public Health and Public relations at Jolly’s Pharmacy, Carlton Lanquedoc.

Mr. Lanquedoc, who represented the company at this year’s awards, also received a President’s award from CAP for his dedicated service to pharmacy in the Caribbean. Mr. Lanquedoc is an executive member of CAP and well known public health stalwart who has helped the pharmacy become a beacon of best practice.

“This recognition is a reflection of our Manager-Mr. Orrin Jolly, executive and team who go out of their way each day to address the needs of our patients. We are indeed elated to share this award with every Jolly’s Pharmacy employee that contributed to this milestone,” Mr. Lanquedoc declared.

About the Award

An award for the Pharmacy that epitomizes the best of the pharmacy business culture. This Centre of excellence must provide the setting, services and support for community in keeping with the high goals of pharmacy. The criteria for the award was formulated by the Caribbean Association of Pharmacists (CAP).

About CAP

The Caribbean Association of Pharmacists (CAP) was inaugurated at a meeting of several leading pharmacists in Kingston, Jamaica, in 1976. The vision of CAP is to advance the development and empowerment of the people of the Caribbean through excellence in the provision of all aspects of pharmacy practice.

About Jolly’s Pharmacy

Jolly’s Pharmacy is a leading retail pharmacy in Dominica with two locations on 8 King George V Street and 37 Great George Street in Roseau. The company was established in 1980 by Mr. Anderson A. Jolly and has a heritage of trusted health care services through community pharmacy initiatives and pharmaceutical wholesaling which dates back to its inception. The pharmacy works daily to transform lives through their various subsidiaries. The company’s portfolio of subsidiaries includes Jolly’s Manufacturing, Fitness University and Jolly’s National Clinic which were part of the company’s vision of innovative ways to advance and provide quality healthcare. Jolly’s Pharmacy is indeed more than a drugstore. You can find out more about Jolly’s Pharmacy on http://jollys.dm/