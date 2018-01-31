Roseau, Dominica, January 29, 2018–“I had a divine dream, a revelation”. Twenty-two years ago, this was the motivation behind Mr. Anthony Toulon’s creation, Oil of Ojas. A household name in Dominica and the region, many people store a bottle in their medicine cabinet. Today, in a bid to strengthen its foothold as a manufacturer of safe and trusted all natural products, Jolly’s Manufacturing and Toulon agencies announces that Jolly’s manufacturing, a subsidiary of the parent company, Jolly’s Pharmacy will acquire this multi-purpose essential oil.

In light of technological advancements and rapid innovation that has caused a resurgence in the field of manufacturing, Mr. Toulon believed that maintaining competiveness was significant and contemplated on the sustainability of his creation.

Thus, in an effort to preserve his special formula which stemmed from a dream and maintain the integrity of the brand, Mr. Toulon saw Jolly’s Manufacturing as a deserving successor. “I looked around Barbados, Trinidad, Antigua, St. Lucia and Martinique but Jolly’s had a track record of pushing my product for over 20 years”, remarked Mr. Toulon.

Mr. Toulon believes that Jolly’s Manufacturing has the pre-requisites and suitability to develop the product, making it much more international. He stated, “That due to new investments the company has made including quality adherence and modern equipment, he believes Jolly’s Manufacturing is taking manufacturing to another level”.

Managing Director of Jolly’s Pharmacy, Dr. Orrin Jolly commented, “Oil of Ojas is to me, one of the best manufactured products in Dominica. He affirmed the high standard of the product and reflected on the oil’s regional distribution.

Among plans for the newly acquired product, Jolly’s Manufacturing will fund the testing of Oil of Ojas in France to ensure that the product is sold and marketed in the EU territories. Mr. Toulon will remain an advisor to the company while Ms. Lou Ann Jno Baptiste who is currently completing a Master’s degree in Analytical Chemistry, will return to facilitate the advancement and development of the product.

Jolly’s Manufacturing is the manufacturer of locally made products including Bay Off Insect Repellent Cream and Spray, Babylis Male and Female Adult Deodorant, Babylis Cream and MB ointment.