KFC Dominica proudly hosted its first annual Christmas party at the Wills Strathmore Primary School in Marigot, on Wednesday December 14th.

This momentous occasion, organized by the KFC marketing and management team in collaboration with the Wills Strathmore principal, provided an opportunity to join on the jubilation of the season, which is primarily centered around giving.

At the party, each kid received a gift, while feasting on some delicious KFC meal treats, cupcakes, candies and entertainment, all gleefully supervised by “Santa Claus” and his helpers.

Marketing Manager, Juliet Martin, explained that this event was a first, but definitely not last for KFC, and expressed the company’s pleasure to be able share this special celebration with the kids. “At KFC, we recognize the importance of Christmas to kids and in our continued effort to give back to the communities we serve, we are delighted to host this party. The pleasure on the face on the kids gives us great satisfaction”.

The excitement of the kids upon seeing Santa Clause entering the party with a bag full of gifts was infectious and amazing commented Leandra Henderson-KFC Restaurant General Manager.

Mr. Alven Abraham, principal of the school thanked the KFC Team for the wonderful gesture and hoped that the event could be repeated in the future.

In August, KFC celebrated its 10th Anniversary in Dominica under the Fine Foods Umbrella. Over the years, KFC has adopted a platform to support children in our communities through programs such as Project Book Bag and the School Feeding program. This inaugural KFC Christmas party, will form part of the series of outreach activities in Dominica.