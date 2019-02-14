CEO of KS Consultancy, Kerdisha St.Louis, has dubbed “a success” a social media workshop organized by her company.

The event which was held on Saturday, January 12, 2019, has received positive reviews from some who attended.

“The social media marketing workshop was a great refresher for me personally. It brought back concepts and ideas that I had stored in the back of my mind almost to the point of forgetting,” one participant said. “The tips, resources and ideas discussed will help me immensely as I further my business ideas into a tangible enterprise. I was very pleased with the session and wish for further opportunities like it.”

Another had this to say, “I do not regret attending the workshop. The participants appeared to have shared the same sentiments too. It was educational and informative. Great for entrepreneurs and those in the field of marketing. Hoping others take advantage of the next workshop.”

St. Louis aid the goal of the seminar was to educate attendees on the basics of Social Media, Creating a Social Media Marketing Strategy and understanding how to use Social Media to grow their business and increase customer engagement.

She said the event catered to business owners and non-business owners alike.

Digital Storyteller and Social Media Strategist, Kimron Corion, presented via video call providing greater insight into the technical aspect of social media, covering brand awareness, as well as tips and tricks to give attendees a digital edge.

The workshop was a free event and organizers look forward to having a second one in the near future.