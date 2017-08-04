Kubuli Beer continues to thrill its customers and consumers with yet another exciting summer promotion.

During the month of August into September, lovers of Kubuli will get a chance to win attractive Kubuli branded items such as mason jars, insulated backpacks, headphones, t-shirts, sunglasses, beach blankets, caps, free Kubuli beer and the grand prize – a Caribbean cruise for 2!

Simply purchase 3 Kubuli Beers for $10.00 at outlets island-wide where the Kubuli special is sold, and get a scratch card with every purchase. Patrons are encouraged to ensure you receive your card upon purchase!

Customers who purchase at participating supermarkets also get a chance to win! For every 6-pack purchased get 2 scratch cards, and 8 cards for every case purchased. Receipts are to be submitted as proof of purchase.

Prizes are redeemable at Kubuli’s Distribution Center in Fond Cole or from the sales trucks.

For more details please follow us on Facebook at Kubuli Beer – Dominica or Instagram at Kubuli Beer 767.

CRUISE WITH KUBULI THIS SUMMER!