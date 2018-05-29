Kimara Matthew, owner of Finesse Beauty House of Fashion, a local boutique and fashion studio, announces the staging of a major Fashion Show dubbed, “Drippin’ in Finesse – Fashion in the Streets: Prom Edition”. The event will take place on Friday, June 1st, 2018 at the Finesse Beauty store front on 38 King George V Street in Roseau from 4pm. In an effort to support schools affected by Hurricane Maria, a percentage of proceeds raised at the show will be donated to select schools.

The show will display a wide array of prom pieces from the collection of Finesse Rent-a-Dress, the company’s sub-brand focused on affordable and stylish women and men’s wear for rent. The collection includes locally produced pieces and which are specifically tailored to suit the tastes of students from the graduating classes of 2018 across all secondary schools on island.

“Given the traumatic experience our students endured during and after Hurricane Maria and the profound impact it had on the school environment, students, particularly 5th formers are looking forward to their final events after exams, especially the grand affair of prom. I don’t want any graduate to miss out on such a memorable experience because of lack of quality options at reasonable prices. So, we’re relaunching this sub-brand to give the market the option to rent pieces of their choice at an affordable price.” explained Matthew.

The show will also feature entertainment, highlighting the talent of the youth in various art forms including song, dance and poetry. The majority of models will be young individuals and will include a guest appearance from the reigning Miss Teen, Jorjanna Albert of the Convent High School, and guest performance from Pashïwok dance troupe.

In addition, the show will exhibit pieces from Finesse Beauty’s other collections which includes formal and casual wear for weddings, dinners, cocktails, church occasions and more.

“Drippin’ in Finesse – Fashion in the Streets: Prom Edition” is headline-sponsored by Jolly’s Pharmacy. Additional sponsors include: Bunny’s Cakes, Catering & Café; Garraway Hotel; Discover Dominica; and The Glam.

This major event is being staged in partnership with Elevate Studios and international marketing and creative consulting group, Madhausx Consulting.

The event is free and open to the public, with exciting prizes to be won.

About Finesse Beauty House of Fashion

We are an upscale boutique and sewing workshop operating in Dominica for over five years. Our clothing selection is a combination of readymade formal wears as well as customized apparel specifically designed for a precise fit. The designs are made specifically to empower women and to encourage a sense of oneness with their clothing.

Contact Details:

Kimara Matthew

Owner, Finesse Beauty House of Fashion

1(767) 315-7171

ceo.finessebeauty@gmail.com

38 King George V Street, Roseau