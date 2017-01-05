More than $50, 000 in cash and prizes distributed throughout the Christmas season

Orilus Matthias Athanaze of Laplaine has stepped into the New Year in a big way as the grand prize winner in the Digicel ‘Get Gifted’ Christmas promotion.

Matthias was among the final group of winners on Friday after picking the gift box with the grand prize. Throughout the promotion, which was launched in December 2016, five customers were gifted each week with cash and prizes simply by topping up their account with $15 or more, activating a data or d’Music plan or activating a new prepaid, postpaid, cable TV or broadband account.

“I’m so excited! Doing business with Digicel paid off in a big way for me – I got the $25, 000,” said an overjoyed Athanaze. Orilus, who was unable to attend the handover to accept his winnings in person, was represented by Claudie James.

The four other customers in the final week of the promotion include Jennifer Cuffy, who received a hamper of groceries and $100 free credit, Herman Warrington who was gifted with a Samsung headset and shopping voucher (redeemable at HHV Witchurch), Ollison Vidalwho received 3 months of free cable and internet service as well as $100 free credit and Merjavin Jno Baptiste who was gifted with a brand new Samsung Galaxy S7.

“Seeing the positive reactions from our customers is a great way to end 2016 and head into the New Year,” said Nathalie Walsh, Marketing Manager for Digicel Dominica. “We are always looking for ways to create great experiences for our customers, including gifting them with meaningful and practical prizes and it’s very encouraging and warming to see their responses every time we are able to do this. We look forward to building even stronger relationships with all our customers in the new year,” Walsh continued.

Launched in December 2016, Digicel’s ‘Get Gifted’ Christmas promotion meted out over $50,000 to bring the joys and warmth of the season to thousands of people across Dominica in a number of ways – by rewarding customers with cash and prizes in its weekly promotion as well as hosting treats for the elderly, children and other vulnerable persons as part of its ‘Gifted Kids’ philanthropy initiatives.