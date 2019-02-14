Roseau, Dominica – December 21st, 2018 – More customers have tried their luck and won big in Flow’s ‘Get Xtra” Christmas Campaign. Since the launch of the campaign in mid- November, customers have been enthusiastically participating hoping that their names would emerge as lucky winners. Customers qualify by sign-ups for Flow services, particularly the new Flow Evo TV product and Superfast broadband in the areas where the services are available. Customers who activate any of Flow’s value packed combo plans also qualify.

On Friday, an excited Henry Ambrose from the Yampiece community collected his Five-Hundred-dollar cash winnings. The two-and-a-half-month Flow Evo and Superfast Broadband customer is extremely happy with his service, especially the Flow Sports channels.

New post-paid customer David Hodge won the food hamper for this week, and Flow welcomes him to the post-paid family!

Flow’s Christmas campaign continues to the end of the month with several winners still to emerge. Apart from the weekly prizes, customers qualify to win the grand prize of a 55” Smart television, one year free service and six months free service.

More winners will be drawn and presented with prizes this Friday.