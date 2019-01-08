Nine customers of the National Bank of Dominica Ltd were presented with prizes on Friday, January 04, 2019. The prize-giving ceremony was held for two of the bank’s promotions – 40 Years, 40 Wins Product Promotion and Make Santa’s List Credit Card Promotion.

The winners for the 40 Years, 40 Wins promotion qualified by applying for various services of the Bank between March 12 and December 21, 2018.

The winners are: Jillianne E Robinson, Diane Victor, Lowana St. Jean and Racello Augustus.

Jillianne and Lowana received the grand prizes of a trip for two to St. Lucia plus $1000 cash and a 43” Smart TV respectively.

The Managing Director, Mr. Ellingworth Edwards expressed his appreciation to the winners for making NBD their bank of choice and asked them to see themselves are partners to the bank, “It’s your bank, it’s our bank. Together, let us make it the best bank and the bank of choice for all Dominicans”.

NBD also awarded five of its credit card customers, who were winners of its Make Santa’s List credit card promotion, with dinner vouchers redeemable at the Palisades Restaurant, Fort Young Hotel. The winners were Jefferson Jno Baptiste, Patrickson Victor, Michael Didier, Chaucer James and Joanna Laurent-Blaize.

The prize-giving ceremony was the last of the bank’s 40th Anniversary Celebration activities, which focused on showing appreciation by giving back to customers, shareholders, staff and community throughout the year.

Congratulations are extended to all the winners.