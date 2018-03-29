Morne Prosper, Warner, Salisbury, Dublanc, Kalinago Territory, Petite Soufriere and Good Hope are just some of the communities that the National Bank of Dominica Ltd. (NBD) touched on Wednesday 14th and Saturday 17th March, as part of its fortieth anniversary activities.

On March 15th, the Bank achieved 40 years of service and what better way to commemorate the occasion than by giving back. NBD took the opportunity to show appreciation for the tremendous support it has received through the years, by hosting its Community Day. Staff of NBD worked in groups to execute various community projects. Assistance was given to schools in need of a helping hand – schools were painted, donations were made and interactive sessions were held.

This is the second year that NBD has held Community Day as part of its Beyond Banking Staff Volunteer Programme, which seeks to encourage volunteerism and social responsibility amongst staff. “If we go back into the history of the “Crapaud Bank” or “Our Bank” as it is affectionately referred to, NBD has always placed high importance on its corporate social responsibility. We thought that Community Day was not only a good way to celebrate 40, but was another way to lend support to our communities following the devastating effects of Hurricane Maria that they have been contending with these past months.” said Suzanne Piper, Executive Manager Marketing & Product Development at NBD.

The week-long calendar of activities to celebrate the Bank’s anniversary, also included a press conference and cocktail where the Bank’s grand giveaway promotion was launched; a thanksgiving service at the Fatima Catholic Church; a Customer Appreciation Day and sales event held in the parking lots of its Roseau and Portsmouth branches and a surprise to customers when top management of the Bank, including the Managing Director, assumed positions on the front-line at its branches.

Piper also disclosed that NBD will continue expressing gratitude to its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and other stakeholders for their part in the Bank’s success in various ways throughout the year.