



Roseau, Dominica, December 21, 2018 – All 4 Grocery, Bakery, Beverages & Snacks which specialises in French grocery products, highly sort after biodegradable items, and so much more, has just opened its doors at the Prevo Cinemall.

Healthier Food Choices

According to Country Manager, Alexia Simon Christmas, “All 4, is bringing healthier, alternative food choices to Dominicans. Snacks and juices with less sugar for our children, unbleached flour for our bakers, and Mega Malt which has a low sugar content. Additionally, All 4 is very environmentally conscious and has a wide assortment of biodegradable products. All 4 is conveniently located at the Prevo Cinemall and is offering both wholesale and retail distribution”.

”We at Prevo Cinemall welcome All 4 to the Prevo Cinemall Family”, said Vanessa Prevost, general manager at the Prevo Cinemall. “All 4 not only gives Dominicans healthier grocery choices, but it also adds diversity to the mall, and gives shoppers one more reason to visit the Prevo Cinemall.”

All 4 Bakery, Grocery, Beverages & Snacks is located at the Old Street entrance of the mall, right across from the Giraudel bus stop.

Earlier this month, the Prevo Cinemall Food Court was opened, offering patrons an assortment of meal options from three specialty restaurants in one central location.

For more information, visit www.prevocinemall.com, or contact Vanessa Prevost at (767) 275-2824, email info@prevocinemall.com, or visit the Prevo Cinemall at the corner of Old Street and Kennedy Avenue in Roseau.