The next time someone tells you, “take a hike,” you might want to thank them for looking out for your health. It’s a well known fact that hiking offers tremendous benefits for your physical and mental health and well-being, not to mention it is a great way to socialize while enjoying breathtaking scenery.

Each year as part of its calendar of events the Dominica Hotel and Tourism Association holds Hike Fest, with this year being no different. Hike Fest 2018 is held in the month of May under the theme “Rediscover Dominica” and is not exclusively for experienced hikers. The event is an opportunity for nationals and guests of all ages to explore new areas of the island in a fun and healthy way as all featured trails range from easy to moderate.

As simple a concept as it may seem, this much anticipated event could not be made possible without the generosity of sponsors who come on board to assist the DHTA make the event a success. This year’s corporate and platinum sponsors include Cable and Wireless Business; a full service communications and entertainment provider and delivers market-leading video, broadband, telephony and mobile services to consumers in 18 countries. According to Cable and Wireless business, “Cable and Wireless Business Solutions is pleased to be a partner in this years Hikefest events. As a company with a strong commitment to social development in our region, we see this event as an opportunity to allow participants to enjoy nature in a healthy and social way. Cable and Wireless Business Solutions encourages all our customers to participate in Hikefest 2018”.

Range Developments, an investment and hospitality company, is also a partner eager to have the opportunity to assist the DHTA, stating, “The island of Dominica is unparalleled in its beauty and Hiking offers a wonderful opportunity to explore all its hidden treasures. Consequently, Hikefest is bringing people and all families closer to the nature and Range Developments is proud to support this great event and encourage all people on the island to participate.” Range Developments focuses on the development of iconic hospitality destinations in places of remarkable natural beauty. CGM Gallagher, the Caribbean’s largest insurance broker, has also taken up the mantle and are corporate sponsors.

The presence of these sponsors ensure that Hike Fest is a reality for the many persons who look forward to it each year. And why do they you ask? There are many health benefits of hiking. Just one hour of hiking can burn well over 500 calories, depending on the level of incline and the weight of the pack you’re carrying. Hiking trails are also often softer on joints than asphalt or concrete, so it’s easier on your ankles and knees compared to running. If you chose a trail that heads for the hills, weight loss results are even better.

Being out in nature, away from the hectic pace of our daily lives and technology, can also allow people to connect with themselves and nature in a way that brings about peace and a sense of well-being.

Having a good sense of well-being is highlighted by other event sponsors, in particular Jollys Pharmacy Ltd; the leading provider of Pharmaceutical and other household items on the island of Dominica. Jollys notes that, “Jollys pharmacy has always been a partner of Hikefest, we see it as a way of promoting health and wellness so the whole idea of people walking is one we can get behind. We know that we are living in a community of people who are not as active as before and so see Hikefest as a way of not just exercising but of exploring the country, exploring nature and the flora and fauna that we have here in Dominica in abundance. Jollys Pharmacy has always been a huge advocate for health and wellness and we always make sure we play our part in enhancing and optimizing health from a national standpoint.”

Other local sponsors include, The Discover Dominica Authority, Dominica’s main marketing and promotional government branch; Q95 FM radio one of Dominica’s foremost radio stations; Cloud 9 Dominica one of Dominica’s award winning hotels; Local restaurant Towdah’s Kool Table; SM rentals and Embrace Dominica.

The hikes which are a chance to explore the Nature isle will take place every Saturday of the month and will feature historically popular trails including segments of the Waitikubuli National Trail.

