Ruins Rock Worlds Heritage Café rolled out the ‘green carpet’ for the last time this season as the Mein Schiff 3 of TUI Cruises made her last call to Roseau Cruise Ship Berth last Sunday, April 8. Hundreds of the ship’s passengers trooped to the famous tourist hotspot and enjoyed the restaurant and bar’s unique offerings composed of special planters rum punches, bush and exotic rums, various local and international beers, local food, exotic meals, their newly launched “DA Roti” rotis and the popular Spiceman Burgers, among others.

In addition, the passengers evidently had a fun time immersing themselves in its out-of-ordinary ambiance that delightfully pays tribute to Dominica’s culture and heritage. Many of them took “selfies” and “groupies” or had their photos taken inside Ruins Rock Café.

Many of the guests also danced to the music provided by the live band performing that day. A handful of them even danced from the moment they arrived and walked out of the bar and restaurant still dancing, literally.

Sometime in the afternoon, Serge L’Homme, the owner and proprietor of Ruins Rock Café and long-time tourism and heritage advocate, addressed the predominantly German-speaking crowd and delivered a speech in fluent German that was warmly received by the guests. L’Homme is fluent in 6 other languages, including Spanish and French.

L’Homme thanked all of them and told them that he is sending his “hearty welcome” after the passage of Hurricane Maria. He also told them that they have been a great group of guests and that they have helped a lot as the nation recovers and rebuilds from the devastation left by the last powerful hurricane.

He also asked them if they were enjoying the music and the Ruins special rum punch and they replied in the affirmative with loud cheers and applauses.

Feedback from the passengers have been very positive, including declaring Ruins Rock Café as “the best bar in our entire trip!”.

Some of the other comments include, “We had the best time here!”; “Fab place!”; “We can’t wait to come back here! You are amazing!”; “The best rum punch!”; and “What a fantastic bar! Best place in town!”.

Ruins Rock Café’s sister-spot on the Bayfront in Roseau, Hi-Rise Beach, had received good reviews as well from the passengers who decided to visit the beach-themed place upon disembarking from the ship.

