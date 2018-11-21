Castries, St Lucia: Each year since 1985, individuals and corporations all over the world have joined hands to draw attention to the importance of education and early detection in the fight again breast cancer, which is the major cause of death by cancer to women in the Caribbean. This year Sagicor Life Inc in the Eastern Caribbean conducted a series of activities to encourage and remind staff, customers and the general public about the significance of education as we all seek to manage this deadly disease.

Staff in Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia participated in many activities to draw attention to the disease. In Dominica and Antigua, Sagicor Life Eastern Caribbean Inc sponsored and participated in the CIBC Race for the Cure which raises funds for cancer research and treatment. In Antigua, Dominica, St Kitts and Nevis and St Lucia staff either dressed in one item of pink clothing or decorated their offices on Friday 27th October. Our social media sites spent time educating fans and followers about breast cancer and staff were also encouraged to use pink on their personal social media accounts.

Photo 2: St Kitts Group: The team from our St Kitts offices stepped out in Pink and decorated their offices in support of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Photo3: Antigua Group: Our team from Antigua, paused for a moment on Friday to take this group photo as they showed off their pink attire

Photo 4: Tracy Dubois, Accounting Assistant at our Choc Estate, St Lucia office is resplendent in pink madras to support Breast Cancer Awareness.

