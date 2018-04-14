Miami, FL, May 10, 2018: Students in the Hurricane affected Flow markets of Anguilla, BVI, Dominica and Turks & Caicos now have access to Flow Study CSEC and CAPE exam material for free until June 30, 2018. This well-needed educational boost is the result of an ongoing partnership between One on One Educational Services and the region’s leading entertainment and Broadband provider, Flow.

Last September, Hurricanes Irma and Maria left a trail of devastation across these markets and several educational institutions were badly damaged including books and study material, so many students preparing for regional exams have been severely hampered.

Now with this free offer, students can access these resources by logging onto www.flowstudy.co or downloading the Flow Study Android Mobile App from the Google Play store. The portal is also linked to video-based tutorials via Flow TV on Demand and is FREE to all Flow TV customers. Using Flow Study, students will have unlimited access to a comprehensive range of self-paced CSEC preparation materials, including complete video lectures spanning the CSEC syllabus, practise tests, 9 years of past paper solutions, CyberPedia and virtual labs.

With the Flow Study FREE offer, the students also get:

Flow Study for classrooms –24/7 access to exam prep material for all their subjects online Flow Study LIVE – the top 5 CSEC level subjects will be streamed live via Facebook and live.flowstudy.co daily, including past papers sessions (along with lessons) Flow study workshops – On site preparation seminars One on One physical past exam paper manuals – past papers with solutions manuals

One on One Educational Services Ltd. has conducted several workshops in the selected markets for students and teachers to sensitize them to the program and how it works. The Flow Study program is also endorsed by the Education Ministries in the affected islands.

According to Garry Sinclair, Flow Caribbean President, “By giving our students access to the highest-quality educational content via our industry-leading technology we are effectively providing them with the opportunities they need to unlock their full potential, in spite of the massive difficulties they have experienced.”