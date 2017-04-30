The Management and Staff of Unicomer Dominica Ltd. has recognized and extend congratulations to five staff members for excellent performance in their various positions.

They are Gerald Coipel who has given 20 years service to the company and Anica Valentine, Daren Esprit, Lilian D AnnMarie John and Marcus Wade who have each been with Unicomer (formerly Courts Dominica) for 10 years. They have been recognized for “carrying out their responsibilities with complete excellence,” according to the company.

Unicomer Dominica Ltd, trading as Courts, has also launched its new promotion More Family Fun time at Courts.

According to Unicomer, this move comes “with the observed growth in Homes for Senior citizens and Persons with disabilities throughout our lovely island.” In conjunction, the Bedding Month offer was introduced with a supplier’s component, having a representative from Advance Foam Ltd (The Sleep Doctor) Mr. Wahid Mohammed visit to have an approved presentation made to the RF Home Care in Salisbury.

“As part of our Cooperate Social Responsibility and community improvement initiative, a search was piloted and we were able to find yet another well deserving recipient to share some love and comfort with,” a release from the company stated. “As our Brand statement indicates“Bringing Value Home” and our customer experience statement “We Care We Deliver”, Unicomer Dominica Ltd. delivered relaxation and a bit of joy in the form of a queen divan set (mattress and Base), to RF Home Care in Grand Savanne Salisbury on April 27th,” the statemant added..

Ms. Antonia Yankey, the Manager of the RF Home Care, expressed her gratitude, and said this gesture will go a long way in meeting the financial needs of the Home Care. RF Home Care is an NGO, and at times receives assistance from private organizations and the family members of the residents.