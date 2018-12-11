On Wednesday 12th December, 2018, Whitchurch IGA Supercentre celebrates 43 years in the business. Acclaimed for always buying and selling local amongst its many imported products, the Supercentre is renowned for offering a wide range of goods at competitive prices as well as good quality fresh produce.

The prestigious IGA Supercentre features Dominica’s first and only in-store Deli and Bakery which opened on December 12, 1996. The Deli serves a wide variety of snacks daily and unique Lunchtime delicacies. New to the Deli section is the Self-Serve Fresh Fruit and Vegetable Kiosque which allows patrons to select their favorite fruits and vegetables in their desired portions.

Marketing Manager, Michelle Joseph commented that “Having re-opened on July 19th, 2018 following the devastation caused by Hurricane Maria in 2017, the 43rd Anniversary is indeed a year to celebrate. To commemorate this momentous occasion a number of activities have been organized to show appreciation to our loyal customers. At 11:30a.m. there will be some friendly competition amongst four charitable organizations. Also, forty-three items will be on discount throughout the Store at 43% off. Customers will be treated throughout the day with sampled items from various brands such as Nestle, Carib, Tony’s Punch and Archipelago Trading’s J.P Chenet. Furthermore, customers who spend $100.00 or more will enter a draw for a chance to win one of two tickets courtesy L’Express des Iles, to any of their destinations.”

The Management and Staff thank the General Public for their unwavering support throughout the years and invite them to come celebrate 43 For 43.