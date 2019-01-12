Have you ever went to a business establishment, spent your money and time, and felt like the management and staff there truly don’t appreciate that you patronised their business? Yes, we’ve all experienced this, and that is why the Prevo Cinemall wants you to know that we noticed that you visited us, and spent your limited time and valued money here, and we’re so grateful. Because of you, the mall is, what it has become today – a place to enjoy shopping, dining and so much more. The management and staff of the Prevo Cinemall would like to thank the tenants, who continue to support us through the last year of rebuilding and restructuring post-Hurricane Maria. To the many individuals and companies who have patronised our tenants’ businesses which range from business support services to restaurants, boutiques, convenience stores, and tourism support services, and have enjoyed our meeting and events venues, we say thank you. Thank you for visiting the mall. Thank you for using our facilities. Thank you for your advice and kind words of encouragement, which tell us that we are moving in the right direction. Thank you! SHOPPING CHOICES In addition to the wide shopping choices in housewares, furniture, decorations, kitchen and bath supplies, the Prevo Cinemall has several specialty stores, including two fashion boutiques, a sports trophies boutique and a new grocery store, specializing in french products, All 4 Bakery, Groceries, Beverages & Snacks; Shine Union, Arturo’s Sports, All In One Variety and Cherie’s Exclusives. DINING With the recent opening of the Food Court, diners can have a feast. At the Prevo Cinemall, there is a choice of fast foods and local cooking, for take away or sit-down dining, with four different diners to choose from, namely Green House Bar & Grill, La Vigne Restaurant, Woody’s Pizza, and Kozy’s Teas & Snacks Plus. BUSINESS SUPPORT SERVICES We proudly house a handful of essential service providers and associations who provide support services to other businesses and individuals in Dominica, namely the National Development Foundation of Dominica, Prevost & Roberts Chambers, the Dominica Association of Industry & Commerce, the Dominica Hotel & Tourism Agency, Anchorage Ltd., and Ready Credit. THE COURTYARD Stepping off hot, noisy Kennedy Avenue through the spacious mall entrance into the Prevo Cinemall Courtyard, is like stepping into “an oasis in the city. A cool refreshing break from hot and muggy Roseau. The green, intimate outside/indoor feel is like nothing else in the City,” said one of the mall’s regular patrons. The Prevo Cinemall is truly grateful to everyone who has, in some way or the other, helped make us the number 1 shopping, business and meeting venue in Roseau where you are certain to enjoy your visit. Thank you. Arturo's Sports

