Ronnie Harper age 53, who resides in Marigot is the owner of a small business which focuses on using herbs and spices to create oils and creams that can be used for medical purposes which he refers to as ‘natural healing’ and has been producing locally made products for fifteen years. Before entering this business, he was a local vendor in the tourism industry but soon came to the realization that the Island was full of local herbs and spices that could be used to our own benefits and healing. Therefore, he learned about the different processes of how each could be made into oils and creams that can be used to help with different medical issues such as strokes, back pains amongst others. With this added knowledge he made the processes his own and ensures that no artificial ingredients are added to maintain the natural strength and scent of the herbs.

He stated, “Natural is the way to go now! If we were to go back in time, our mothers and grandmothers only used natural herbs and other natural things to cook and do everything they wanted to do, we have to take care of ourselves and we need to stop eating foods like bread and tin foods and avoid using products that are filled with chemicals.”

Ronnie’s goal is to expand his business and has already begun by shipping one of his products to people in Guadeloupe, America and Saudi Arabia. This product can also be found at the Jolly’s pharmacy in the hair section and the product’s name is miracle hair. He wishes to grow his business further on a wider scale but in order for that to be done he stated that “the government needs to assist and provide funds to the entrepreneurs and small business for the people around the country, they should invest in a factory or warehouse where they are able to go and get their products done.” He wishes that he could no longer do the work by hand and hopes to find financial help to fully develop his business.