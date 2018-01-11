Chairman of the AID Bank, Martin Charles, has said the institution is eyeing the Asian market as an opportunity for manufacturers in Dominica.

He described the Asian market as an emerging one which “we probably took for granted.”

“I believe that we’ve been making progress as it relates to manufacturing in Dominica but there is an important emerging market for our manufacturers in Asia for example that we are going to seek to work with our manufacturers to enable them in packaging or to improve the quality of their products in order that we can tap on this emerging market in Asia,” he stated.

Charles pointed out the AID Bank is poised to assist manufacturers in tapping into this new market.

“The prospects are there and the manufacturers, in particular, will be excited about this opportunity when it poses itself later this year,” he said. “So we as the bank would like to ensure that we give the manufacturers the requisite working capital, be it for raw materials or otherwise to ensure that they are at a certain standard so that when the door is open that Dominica will be ready for export.”

Charles also revealed that in 2018, the AID Bank will be looking “into areas where we have not tread before.”