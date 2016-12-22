Air Antilles introduces new Dominica/Martinique flightsDominica News Online - Wednesday, December 21st, 2016 at 3:57 PM
The long awaited Air Antilles Martinique/Dominica/Martinique flight took to the skies this week.
The first flight took off from Douglas Charles airport on Monday 19th December at 05:45 and landed at the Aimé Césaire International Airport in Martinique at 06:15 p.m.
The North bound flight left Aimé Césaire airport at 06:40 p.m and landed at Douglas Charles Airport at 07:10 p.m. the same evening.
For now Air Antilles will be operating South and North bound flights on Saturdays and Mondays.
This will mean additional seats and more travel options into Dominica. Passengers from Europe can also fly via Paris with Air France and have seamless travel all the way to Dominica because of the code sharing agreements between both companies. The Air Antilles Flight leaves Martinique after all European flights would have landed. Passengers to Europe can also return via Martinique with seamless travel.
The company has announced low fares: – DOM/FDF from €59 (taxes included) one-way (this fare doesn’t include a carryon luggage and is none refundable; can be changed for €50 and fare difference if any). The DOM/FDF/DOM starts as low as €109 return (same conditions apply).
PS. Air Antilles Express will also commence direct flights from Fort de France to Barbados commencing 2 Feb, 2017. To start with 3x weekly (I understand there are plans for two return flights a day). Perhaps they will increase that to a daily schedule giving one the option to travel from Melville Hall to Barbados via Martinique avoiding LIAT and Antigua at more competitive tariffs?
