American Airlines will be the first U.S. carrier to fly nonstop to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, when it starts year-round Saturday service from Miami on Dec. 22.
Caribbean Airlines launched St. Vincent service in March with a weekly nonstop flight from New York Kennedy.
St. Vincent’s new Argyle International Airport opened last year.
Additional new Caribbean service by American includes Dallas-Aruba and Charlotte to both Eleuthera and Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas, also starting Dec. 22.
Weh boy. When is AA or Virgin Atlantic going to land in Dominica? We are in a perpetual state of bliss. Millions of dollars spent on the Melville Hall airport, where’s the increased in flights? Where’s the increase in night landings that was so touted about? In fact whatever was done in the ‘improvement ‘ seems to make the airport more vulnerable to natural disasters.
Man it’s a sad state of affairs when trying to return to your home country. It’s an adventure just to make it back home especially on the same day. It’s a damn shame that in 2018, one has to rely on your sister countries to get to your own country. All little rocks in the Caribbean has an international airport except Dominica which still living in the 1970’s.
Look Ross might be gone, one reason being air access. Many hotels being built, but where are the big jets bringing in hundreds of over night tourists. The land for the airport was already appropriated, work could have started years ago. No national pride…
All you even lucky Liat still coming here
That’s good for St Vincent but unfortunately O am from Dominica and only concerned about what benefits Dominica. Is American airlines or jet blue, spirit, us air offering weekly, monthly, or yearly service to Dominica? After all, regardless of the reason, when the DLP came into office they met a daily American Eagle flight to Dominica so that’s another thing that disappeared under Skerrit. If Skerrit has to stay in power for another two years we will even lose the daily FedEx . Eagles gone, Amerijet gone, the Venezuelan flight they told us was coming never came, last year they told us they were working with Nowegian airline to help with their Guadalupe and Martinique flight but alah they seemed to have even caused them to disappear from both Guadalupe and Martinique. Boy Da in one kind of a pitch dark hole eh
You mean allu still looking for international airport? Lol. Wait still.
With all the rebuilding in Dominica after Maria, An international Airport is lost in the prints for new infrastructure on the Island.
I Guess me and most of Us my age that want this, will have to dream it in Heaven.
Very sad but true to me..
The BIG questions now are; Will LIAT increase airlift capacity to SVG form Dca and neighboring islands? Will the Ferry head to St.Vincent on a frequent basis in response to AA? Watching and waiting
Assertive like the rod of Moses!
Dominica stay kanana again,
Meanwhile in Dominica, we arguing who crossed floor. We will always remain last kaka rat. SMH
Charles Douglas next , but not AA, is BA
ST.Vincent Blinging on us.
Dominica next see u guys home on saturday 2/30pm. Flight NO112.