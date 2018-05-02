American Airlines will be the first U.S. carrier to fly nonstop to St. Vincent and the Grenadines, when it starts year-round Saturday service from Miami on Dec. 22.

Caribbean Airlines launched St. Vincent service in March with a weekly nonstop flight from New York Kennedy.

St. Vincent’s new Argyle International Airport opened last year.

Additional new Caribbean service by American includes Dallas-Aruba and Charlotte to both Eleuthera and Marsh Harbour in the Bahamas, also starting Dec. 22.