The Trade Enhancement for Eastern Caribbean Project (TEECA) has been officially launched at the Consular Training Center in Martinique. This new programme aims at fostering trade among the Member States of the OECS.

Applications are open from February 1st to 28th and will conclude with the selection of 30 businesses which will benefit from a two year tailored programme.

The OECS Commission, the Chamber of Commerce of Martinique (CCI Martinique), the Caribbean Export Development Agency and the Collectivity of Martinique officially launched the Trade Enhancement for Eastern Caribbean Project (TEECA) at the Consular Training Center in Martinique. The project pursues four objectives:

Reinforce trade exchanges within the Caribbean region

Tackle exportation challenges

Boost companies export products

Connect companies in a community

The TEECA Project is coordinated by the Chamber of Commerce of Martinique and co-funded by INTERREG Caraïbes. It targets businesses based in the OECS Member States, including Martinique, willing to start exporting in the region. It reflects the strong political willingness conveyed by the President of the Chamber of Commerce of Martinique, Philippe Jock.

“The Chamber of Commerce of Martinique has worked closely in collaboration with its Caribbean partners, the OECS Commission and the Caribbean Export, to design the TEECA project that would act on the real impediments to the development of commercial exchanges in the Caribbean and would foster the conception of joint solutions and innovative products and services with a high-added value and a large export potential,” said Mr. Jock.

Allyson Francis, acting Director of the Caribbean Export Development Agency (CEDA) explained that the TEECA project is the result of a long-term commitment from all stakeholders.

“Caribbean Export is very pleased to partner with the lead of this project CCI Martinique and the OECS . Today’s launch signifies culmination of efforts between the partners over several years putting this project together,” said Ms. Francis.

Different industries have been identified as priority sectors : agro-processing industry, innovation technologies, environment, music as well as the fashion industry. The programme is tailored to facilitate mutual knowledge of each market, regulations, policies as well as to enable connection among potential business partners.

The Director General of the OECS Commission, Dr Didacus Jules stated that this is a major opportunity to enhance the potential of Caribbean businesses and to catalyze competitiveness.

“The TEECA Project seeks to build those partnerships that will pool our competencies and create the economies of scale that will enable us to hold our own in a world of relentless and brutal competition,” said Dr. Jules.

The Director General urged all entrepreneurs of the region to take up the opportunity.

Entrepreneurs can download the application form on the website of the Chamber of Commerce of Martinique and submit it to the following email address before February 28, 2018: teeca@martinique.cci.fr.

The selection process will result in 30 businesses entitled to two year group and individual assistance aiming at making their export ambitions and projects a reality.