Astaphan surprised at Letang’s “aggressive approach” in salary negotiationsDominica News Online - Thursday, April 6th, 2017 at 1:03 PM
Senior Counsel Anthony Astaphan is expressing his surprise at what he refers to as the ‘continuous aggressive confrontational approach’ by the General Secretary of the Public Service Union Thomas Letang towards the Government regarding payment of salaries to public officers.
In it’s latest round of negotiations with the Dominica Public Service Union (DPSU), the government has offered a wage freeze for the 2015-2018 triennium, something the union has refused to accept.
The Union instead is demanding that the government finds the money to pay the salary increases as well as to facilitate improved working conditions for public officers.
Letang has gone as far as telling the Government to use the money from the Citizenship by Investment (CBI) Programme to pay public officers’ salaries.
But Astaphan told Kairi FM’s Heng Program on Wednesday that Letang seems to have forgotten what happened in the early 2000’s when the Government had to take a decision under the restructured program that they had with the International Monetary Fund.
“And you will remember that when the Government pass the legislation about the temporary reduction of salary and the other measures, the Union hired a Senior Counsel from Trinidad, Ramesh Maharaj QC, fought the matter in court, the claimant was then the Vice President or the President Miss Sonia Williams, and both the High Court and the Court of Appeal ruled that Government’s obligation to pay civil servants is based on the ability of Government to pay,” Astaphan said.
Astaphan stated that as a result of this ruling neither the Union nor the court can compel a Government to pay monies under a collective agreement or arrangement with public servants if it cannot afford to pay it.
Astaphan also weighed in on Letang’s statements that the Union is willing to meet with the government to discuss various issues, particularly salary negotiations, but it must be done under certain conditions.
“What Mr Letang does not want is for the Government to provide facts in his presence about the state of the country’s recurrent expenditure and revenues because he must know that that information is not what he wants to hear,” Astaphan stated.
The Senior Counsel is also of the view that Letang is twisting it to suggest that if he goes to the meeting there will be no further negotiations.
But according to Astaphan that’s the furthest thing from the truth.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
14 Comments
Tony, Tony, Tony ….
… the real surprise or should I say shock will come when Astaphans staff vote to be represented by the PSU. Then you will see aggressive …
I’m not commenting on what this guy says I didn’t vote for him. Hell with him
Mr. Senior Counsel, not everyone has a gazillion dollars at their disposal like you do. For people living paycheck to paycheck, where each and every month is a struggle for survival, It has become NECESSARY that we get aggressive with our paymasters to get our just compensation, because it is way overdue. The bills need to get paid and our children need to be fed. That is our reality, but you wont understand that because you have never walked a second in our shoes. Enjoy your golden spoon and please allow us to seek our loaf of bread in peace.
Wait- who elected this joker and who gave him permission to run the affairs 0f the people of Dominica? – the so called lawyer? I am not sure but Skerrit may have political power but this joker has other wise power—this is madness. It appears that he cannot be stopped.
Well look de big eyes minister now say they have money and it appears plenty of it.
so how come dat Mafia saying no money , who lying ? both of them ?.
You all master mind all kind of CBI passport scheme and now you telling us Dominicans about 0% 0% 0%. Astaphan, please shut up and get lost. … as a matter of fact, go to hell…go to hell….go to hell. Take Skerrit with you. You want to compare the IMF decent money with the questionable CBI money, under this government and its questionable Leader. Are you serious and you protecting someone?-
Letang forget what happened with Perro??
Not even history, just yesterday dat happen.
But on anodder note.
It is concerning that from de time Perro sacrificed his health and ultimately himself
the country is not on firmer standing
Yes Astaphan, soon that money well will dry up for you..so continue parlez still..I bet you’ll stay in Maimi when Skerrit falls..
What has this got to do with Anthony Astaphan? He is well advised to keep his nose out of it.
I am flabbergasted! Our honorable PM told us the economy is doing well. If Monies are being spent all over the country from CBI funds then give us civil servants a raise too. BTW so far in all those town hall meetings, did the Kalinago Territory receive anything for road repairs? Please enlighten me
astaphans .. Shut up ,Dominicans do not need to hear you, The prime minister just indicated that all the other countries in the Caribbean is suffering one way or another , and its only dominica that is surviving well , Now you astaphans want to come and tell us about economy is not doing well? Boy stop it , You not hearing how muck money that passing? Moneys bowling all over 5,10 15 20 thousands, People getting money they don’t even know why, They confused, They just in bars making drinks for every body that enters in there, Oh my God ,Where is the future for our children? Skeritt, Skeritt Skeritt ,Ah boy
So Tony, are you saying that the government is broke? The way they are going around spreading money all over the island, one gets the impression they are anything but broke.
How can they argue there is no money to pay civil servants when these same civil servants see government ministers and their girlfriends building massive houses all over the island?
Optics matter.
Tony, what your problem? You can speak for the government you own. Why can’t Mr. Letang speak for his constituents? Unlike you, he has a legitimate constituency. You and the government boast of how well the economy is doing. The Ministers spend their time distributing monies in the communities as if money is going out of style, monies which are given not in exchange for productive services. Yet, you all have the gall to demand that the public officers accept a wage freeze.
Huh? Tony?