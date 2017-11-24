Barbadian precast and construction firm Preconco Limited has been awarded a major contract by the government of Dominica to assist in the housing reconstruction effort in that storm-battered Eastern Caribbean island.

The development comes two months after category five Hurricane Maria bore down on Roseau, leaving behind a mountain of devastation, including significant damage and destruction to a substantial number of structures.

Operations Manager of Preconco Ltd Joshua Read has not disclosed the value of the contract, but said in a release this afternoon that the first shipment of precast was expected to arrive in Dominica in just under two weeks’ time.

He also said the project was expected to expand as the company “provides housing solutions throughout the island”.

“We’ve engineered the housing structures to suit the required needs. We’ve also implemented our design for a concrete roof system and installation of the homes should be underway within four weeks,” Read said.

CLICK HERE TO READ FULL STORY