Barbadian firm lands major contract in Dominica
Barbadian precast and construction firm Preconco Limited has been awarded a major contract by the government of Dominica to assist in the housing reconstruction effort in that storm-battered Eastern Caribbean island.
The development comes two months after category five Hurricane Maria bore down on Roseau, leaving behind a mountain of devastation, including significant damage and destruction to a substantial number of structures.
Operations Manager of Preconco Ltd Joshua Read has not disclosed the value of the contract, but said in a release this afternoon that the first shipment of precast was expected to arrive in Dominica in just under two weeks’ time.
He also said the project was expected to expand as the company “provides housing solutions throughout the island”.
“We’ve engineered the housing structures to suit the required needs. We’ve also implemented our design for a concrete roof system and installation of the homes should be underway within four weeks,” Read said.
So from what I’m gathering, all the materials and labor will be bajan??does that mean that local companies here who provide building supplies have to besides being affected by this natural mega disaster forced to reduce on the price of their “now inferior product” or gonna work with our the local man’s pocket this ensuring that Dominican builders know their trade? ???
Just like the contract awarded to a Bajan firm for the demolition and rebuilding of the new bridge over the Roseau River and there was no open tender process,it sounds like Skerritt has not learnt any lessons going forward.I never heard of an announcement of this intention much less a tender offering by the Skerritt administration this time around.Why does Skerritt think that his rogue form of leadership is what Dominica needs.He continues to operate like Dominica is his private estate and we are his hired hands or labourers.He Skerritt as Prime Minister is the prime civil servant in the country and should act in the way as set out by his predesessors for good governance.This rogue will not learn that he is responsible to the citizens of Dominica and not only his one man party
Hello and good afternoon my people. Well it’s pretty clear that our Government don’t have any confidence in our contractors and trades men/women in rebuilding our country. We are receiving loans and grants but the money isn’t circulating in our country rather it’s going to outside contractors when we can rebuild our buildings ourselves. Our government is saying that we can’t build bridges ,roads and now home ourselves . What a vote of no confidence .
I must admit that CBI is going to pay for this project since we know for a fact that no donor or country gave Skerrit money for this project and since Maria, Dominica has not been able to make money through taxes or any other financial engines of the country. Were these monies hiding in Dubai, Panama or in private accounts and now that Dominica is being scrutinized Skerrit is trying to move money speedily and as a result could not trust a local construction company because of t lack of transparency? Actions speak louder than words and we sure seeing a lot of questionable and crooked actions
Dominicans are happy that accept assistance from foreigners but God forbid a contract is awarded to s fellow Caribbean company.
At this stage of Dominica’s economic life, it is not wise to have substantially money leaving the country. Giving a way contract to foreign companies are a no no right now. Money needs to stay in the country to circulate and rebuild.
Why is wrong with the local contractor? There is nothing that needs to be built in Dominica currently that the local contractors cannot handle. I do agree that we need to move forward in the direction of resilient structures, but how is a foreign company coming here to build these structures going to benefit the construction industry in the long-term. If you get what I am saying, it is the local contractors that will continue building homes etc in the future. Instead of giving away these projects to foreign companies why not get consultant teams here in Dominica to assist the local contractors to build resilient houses for the long-term. Resilient houses are not a one-time project, so don’t overlook your local contractors.
The government must…
Since they will be residing in Dominica, at least some of the money will remain in Dominica. Furthermore, did you not read that Dominicans will be employed?
This government, this Skerit government, these guys are good to put in a ” sack mayoul ” and dump them. At least one Dominica contractor should be considered.
And that’s the way you want Dominica to develop.
Waste of precious timers.
Temporary concrete pre-fabs…may be. But for the longer term, Dominica has in abundance the world’s most user friendly and climate resilient building materials: stone, hardwood, bamboo.
our PM does not show any confidence in local skilled trades…….what a shame!!!!
I note ” We’ve also implemented our design for a concrete roof system…”
Is preconco doing engineering design for the physical planning division and the ministries of works and housing………that would be very interesting.
If de pm will show that much disdain for local skilled trades and contractors……..maybe skerrit should go to barbados next general election to round up preconco employees to vote for dlp!!!!!!!!
What is the matter with you? Re-read the article. Some of them will also be employed.
A BIG CONGRATULATION to Hartley Henry for once again delivering the goods for Barbados! By now I hope readers will agree with me that the capital of Dominica is BRIDGETOWN. It’s clear that Dominica is being run from Bridgetown. Hartley Henry is grabbing everything from Dominica and takes them to Barbados. Here are a few examples: Here is his resume: During the 2014 elections, Barbados got ALL printing contracts and other airline charters, to the point that he was boasting of helping boost the economy of Barbados; Last year the contract for an $18 million dollar bridge went to barbados. Due to Maria I know most of you did not know that Avinash Persaud of Bados became Skerrits chief economic advisor; today we are hearing another contract leaves Roseau and went to Bridgetown at a time when our people are badly in need of money and our people. The way I see it is though Skerrit’ wins the election in Dominica but Hartley Henry is Prime Minister and Bridgetown is capital. Fools we are!
Here is proof that while Dominica was buried by Maria, nine days after Maria, Skerrit was able to hire a Barbadian as his economic advisor: https://www.barbadostoday.bb/2017/09/27/avinash-persaud-to-advise-dominicas-skerrit-on-hurricane-recovery/. It doesn’t seem like Dominica has one single economist whether in Dominica or in the diaspora, that capable of advising Skerrit. Now to make matters worse, former PM of Barbados Mr. Owen Arthur, warned Skerrit not to do so and gave him reasons why he should not hire him; but Skerrit rejected his advise according to https://www.barbadostoday.bb/2017/10/17/avi-stays/ . The question we now need to answer is, is PM Skerrit confirming that Dominicans are fools, with no intelligence and no one is capable of doing the job whether it is to build a bridge, build houses,, conduct a poll, print Tee shirts and other election materials, chief advisor or economic advisor and we are only good enough to vote for him? It sure seems so to me
Skerro man that is wide open Bobol.. SA! You got power Smh
I do hope they Employe the locals . There’s a lot of work to be done in Dominica and we need outside help for sure.
You all are so blind and ignorant that it really hurts to refer to myself as a Dominican with all you. You mean all Dominica is able to offer is helpers? Not even a Dominican residing abroad is able to do it? Too many fools in this country man. God blessed us with a lot of natural resources to the point where we could have been the capital of the Caribbean; unfortunately though, we have too many fools whether they have a degree or cannot write their name. That’s what hurt us the most boy
These are a set of negative people and complainers. They are not helping Dominica in any way. They are an ill-wind that blows nobody any good; not even themselves. Of course, we know that they are non DLP supporters which is why they spew all this negativism.
Everyone talking about local contractors. Is there are company here who manufactures precast concrete walls? Nooooooooooooooooooo!!!!!!!!. Furthermore local contractors hardly wanna pay proper wages sooo better off giving it to a foreign company
You are correct! They may want the job but they will not be able to deliver and on time. Are they serious and hard-working people?
Foolishness you writing. This is not rocket science. Dominicans can be trained to deliver prefab concrete buildings. This smells of corruption. Skertit not learning? God is watching and if we sre not careful more disasters are coming our way. Stop the CORRUPTION
Why are these contracts not done in partnership with our local construction companies?????
What is the plan to support the local contractors who were also affected by Maria to help re-build their financial capacity to operate/remain in business and keep employing the locals on island.
You have two contracts for housing restoration and they are given to St. Lucian and B/dos company….SMH.
This GOVT don’t have a clue about economic rebuilding and are unable to connect the DOTS!!!!
This is so unfair. That’s why other countries prosper and Dominica remains in the dump. I would rather local contractors to rebuild our country, to circulate the revenue in Dominica and create jobs after the rough times they encountered.
If they are experts in re-building Dominica that when a hurricane hits nationals will not lose their roofs and their walls. Give them the opportunity to re-build Dominica. They will also be employing Dominicans.
There will be a hurricane season in Dominica next year.
You remember how much the bridge cost this time round Dominica will be getting million pound houses still made out of wood, oh sorry it will be climate resilient wood, so many unemployed in Dominica and you seriously telling me this government have to look off shore for workers, how is the local man suppose to feel sitting on a rock watching a stranger doing what he can do, this fake Dr have no shame man.
Da ppl can’t build our money need to stay in da
The hurricane showed that we cannot build or we stealing people. The cheap materials used for these expensive houses we have that’s robbery
I agree with you 100% Primrosette