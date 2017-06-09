The government of Dominica has signed a $3,681,834.20 (US$1,355,160) contract for the architectural design of a National Multi-Sports Complex in Stockfarm.

The contract was signed with Marques and Marques Arquitectos of Puerto Rico on Friday morning at the Financial Center in Roseau.

The general scope of the work includes preparation of conceptual designs, schematic designs, preparation of construction documents, assistance with the construction bidding process, construction supervision and other professional services.

The architectural design phase of the over $40-million project is expected to take four months.

After that a strict timeline will be followed for completion of the project, Sports Minister, Justina Charles said.

Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, said the money for the facility has already been set aside and will be coming from the island’s Citizenship by Investment Program (CBI).

“It is a project we are committed to,” he said.

More info coming up.