President of the Dominica Builders and Contractors Association of Dominica (BCAD), Anthony Leblanc, has warned that there is going to be a pinch in the construction industry.

He said this is due to problems in the supply chain for building material and the lack of skilled people for construction after the passage of Hurricane Maria.

He was speaking at a press conference for an upcoming Housing & Construction Symposium organized by the Dominica Business Forum.

“We are very concerned about the cost of construction to existing homeowners,” he said. “In fact, our concern has been the supply chain, the supply chain not only dealing with material but labor, and our concern has been over the years that we do not have adequate skilled, trained competent persons out there.”

Leblanc stated that there is a ‘pinch’ coming in the sector, probably in a few weeks time.

“I don’t think we have seen the pinch yet, the pinch is going to come a little bit later, in a few weeks time when more and more people have money from the insurances, from renegotiation of their mortgages to reconstructing their houses and getting a contractor,” he noted.

He pointed out the problem will not do with the number of contractors, but getting contractors that are skilled, able and adequate to employ.

“What I can foresee, it has already started happening, is the price of construction, the cost of labor is going to increase significantly,” he stated. “And the only way we can abate that is to have significant and continuous training.”

He said such concern was express to the government before and after Maria.

“To my knowledge, nothing has been done to assist,” Leblanc stated.

He also said that the association has been asking for a meeting with Prime Minister, Roosevelt Skerrit, but this has not materialized.

“Our last correspondence with the government was actually a few days ago asking for an update of the promise of a letter that they wrote us on the 8th of December 2017 saying the Prime Minister would be eager to meet with us but unfortunately we have not had that meeting,” Leblanc said.