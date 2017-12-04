Roseau, Dominica – December 4th, 2017 – Flow is pleased to announce Nikki Thomas of Jimmit as the second winner of One Thousand dollars cash from Flow this Christmas. Flow customers qualify to win by activating a 7-day and over prepaid combo plan. Miss Thomas won as a result of her activation of the 7-day plan. All customers who activate a 7-day and over plan during Flow’s Christmas campaign receive Double Data and an additional opportunity to win one thousand dollars cash.

Many more customers will win prizes over the Christmas season including grocery vouchers, music speakers, power banks, Flow paraphernalia and other special gifts and prizes. Four more customers are in line to win one thousand dollars each over the next four weeks.

The Flow Christmas campaign features the very popular ZTE Blade at an attractive price of $199 including a free 7-day combo plan with 300 anywhere local minutes, 500 MB data and 300 texts for prepaid subscribers. New post-paid subscribers will get the handset free upon signup of our attractive post-paid combo plans and a chance to win the one thousand dollar weekly prize.

The third winner will be presented on Friday at the Flow store in Roseau.