On Thursday June 28th, 2018 Central Co-op Credit Union Ltd at our Annual General Meeting (AGM); gave back to the community as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) by donating to the following schools and Non-Profit Organizations: Goodwill Primary and Secondary Schools, CALLS, Portsmouth Secondary School, Portsmouth Home for the Aged, DAPD, Education Trust Fund, Roosevelt Douglas Primary, St. John’s Primary School, Savanne Paille Primary School, Clifton Primary School, Alpha Centre, St. Alphonsus Pre-school, Dublanc Primary School,

Christian Union Primary School and Lambs Feast.

In addition, Central Co-operative Credit Union Ltd has embarked on contributing an awards to the top Business/Accounts student of 5 of the High Schools in our catchment area. This year five (5) students from the following schools received awards: Goodwill Secondary School – Mr. Stevenson Saintus received the Principles of Accounts Award, Saint Mary’s Academy – Mr. Elijah Vidal received the Principles of Accounts Award, Portsmouth Secondary School – Ms Aaliyah Plaisimond received the Business Student of the Year Award, Convent High School – Ms Shaniah Edwards received the Award for Excellence in Accounts and Dominica Grammar School – Ms Kyssiah Bougouneau received the Business Accounts Student of the Year award.

Our key focus here at Central Co-operative Credit Union relates to Education, Sports, Youth, Community

Engagement and the Environment. Working one on one with schools and organizations will continue to be our main community outreach as we seek to prepare the younger generation in the Co-operative movement.

