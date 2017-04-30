The Dominica Cancer Society (DCS) recently got a major boost to its coffers which will assist in subsidising the cost of its life-saving work.

The society was presented with a cheque recently for EC $25,800.00 the proceeds of CIBC FirstCaribbean’s regional cancer fundraiser, Walk For the Cure, held last October. The walk, which was held in the 17 territories where the bank has a presence raised over USD$500 000 last year.

Diana Gittens, president of the DCS expressed sincere gratitude for the donation which comprised funds raised through generous donations from several corporate sponsors as well as from a number of activities held by local CIBC FirstCaribbean employees.

She said the funds would go toward fulfilling one of the main goals of the DCS which was ensuring equitable access to cancer care, treatment and education. “We work diligently to help patients navigate the health care system to access care and treatment and ensuring that the Dominican public is educated and aware of the burden that cancer places on society,” Ms. Gittens said.

“We are happy that you engaged in this “Walk for the Cure” fundraising venture to help us in achieving our goals. The money donated will be used to help patients pay for chemotherapy, radiation therapy, screening tests and diagnostic tests, (mammograms, prostate tests, colonoscopy etc) and education, she added.

The bank’s Country Manager, Stephen Lander said the bank was “delighted to partner with local and regional sponsors to raise funds to support the vital work of the Dominica Cancer Society”. He said the bank has raised “more than USD$1.2million regionally over 5 years, which has allowed us to support numerous organizations around the Caribbean that can provide detection and care for several different types of cancer.”

CIBC FirstCaribbean’s partners for last year’s Dominica walk were Cable and Wireless Ltd (Platinum sponsor), Visa (gold sponsor), Going Places Travel (silver sponsor) and Jolly’s Pharmacy and Tata Consulting (bronze sponsor).

Other Partners included: Fort Young Hotel, Josephine Gabriel & Company Limited, Malcolm Stephen & Sons Ltd, and Green’s Wholesale.

The regional walk is held the first Saturday in October to coincide with the Canadian Breast Cancer Foundation’s CIBC Run for the Cure sponsored by the bank’s parent company, CIBC. CIBC has been supporting that event for more than 20 years, donating millions to breast cancer research in Canada.