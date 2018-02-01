BUSINESS BYTE: C&W Business attains Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Partner Master CertificationC&W press release - Thursday, February 1st, 2018 at 11:46 AM
MIAMI, Fl., January 26, 2018 – C&W Business announced today that it has attained the Cisco Cloud and Managed Services Partner (CMSP) Master certification for the Caribbean and Latin American region, joining an elite group of Cisco® partners worldwide. C&W is the first provider operating in the region to achieve this distinction.
The Cloud and Managed Services Partner Master designation is for partners who sell and deliver Cisco powered products enabled by a world-class network operation center responsible for delivering, monitoring and pro-active management and maintenance services. Cisco powered product offers are best-in-class, flexible, and scalable cloud and managed services that are designed to help customers to expand their reach, enhance their customer experience and capitalize on emerging opportunities. The customer benefits from superior levels of service, security, and 24-hour support from Cisco partners who undergo rigorous certification and a third-party audit of their solutions.
Following several years of significant investment, C&W Business has become the region’s premier hosted solutions and ITaaS provider, with world-class Tier III/IV facilities located in Bogota (2), Panama, Miami, Cayman, and Curacao, all inter-connected via our unmatched subsea fiber network (50,000 km and growing) reaching over 40 markets. C&W Business is globally recognized by Gartner which has named C&W Business to its coveted “Magic Quadrant” for the last 3 years and Ovum ranks C&W #4 globally for our Disaster Recovery as a Service (DRaaS) solutions.
To attain the CMSP Master designation, C&W Business went through a rigorous vetting process by Cisco which included showing a network operation center capable of servicing multiple ‘referenceable’ customers as well as passing an independent third-party audit of capabilities. As a Cisco Managed Services Master Partner, C&W Business also had to demonstrate that it has established managed service ITIL processes, practices, and has tools in place to support Cisco advanced technologies at all phases of the lifecycle — prepare, plan, design, implement, operate, and optimize.
Shuja Khan, Chief Commercial Officer, C&W Communications said, “We are truly delighted to have earned this CMSP Master Certification for the Caribbean and Latin America. Attaining this globally recognized certification further underlines our expertise and capacity to provide Cloud based Managed Services to our customers in the region. As the only provider in the Caribbean with this certification, it also demonstrates our position as one of Cisco’s “go-to” partners for providing cloud based services.”
and here I’m thinking it’s great news like, FLOW Dominica is finally upgrading their dialup (fake broadband speeds) to Fibre speeds in Dominica….
They are only being praised by Cisco for said upgrade. Means nothing for customers, doesn’t save us a penny nor increased speed in these times when costs of their operations are going down. They are still offering megabit speed in a gigabit world for the same price just like Digi is still doing.