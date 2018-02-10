Roseau, Dominica – February 9, 2018: The Dominica Association of Industry and Commerce (DAIC) released the list of speakers and presentation topics for the upcoming DAIC Business Recovery Expo: “Inform. Connect. Protect.” which will take place February 21st, 2018, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM, at the Palm Cottage located at the corner of Victoria and High Streets in Roseau, Dominica.

Dav-Ernan Kowlessar, Head of Operations, Caribbean Association of Industry and Commerce (CAIC), leads a powerhouse list of expert speakers from various fields acknowledged as critical to the building of a more resilient private sector in Dominica. Kowlessar’s topic, “Increasing Business Resiliency to Maximize Opportunities” opens up the floor to the direction of the Expo.

Stephen Lander, Retail Manager of the CIBC FirstCaribbean International Bank, will take the podium next to speak on the topic, “Creative Financing for Business Recovery”.

Kenny Green, Manager of APEX Capital Partners, will discuss the other important issue of “Utilizing Innovation and Technology as a Form of Disaster Mitigation”.

Another key topic, “Energy as a Form of Disaster Mitigation” will be tackled by Dave Stamp who is the Generation Manager of DOMLEC.

Dr. Lucia John, the Owner and Founder of Perfect Health Institute, will expound on the topic, “Crisis Management: Identifying and Managing Trauma and its Signs”.

To culminate the presentations, Donald Bercasio, a marketing and branding consultant who heads Madhausx Consulting, will speak on the topic, “Proven Entrepreneurial and Marketing Strategies to Rebuild your Business”, sharing insights on effectively steering your business through a downturn or after a disaster.

Integrated into our Expo will be a presentation by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNISDR), key to the Expo as on the following day, February 22nd, DAIC and partners will launch ARISE Network Dominica Chapter, a UNISDR-led initiative for the reduction of disaster risk among the private sector.

DAIC encourages business owners and managers, students, start-ups, innovators and young entrepreneurs to attend this Expo.