Monday, 11th December 2017: Roseau, Dominica – Digicel has unveiled its new retail store to allow for more convenience to customers and provide them with the tools to take control of their communications experience.

The DigiCentre, on the corner of Great George and Great Marlborough streets, Roseau, which was opened on December 04, allows customers to pay their bills and conduct top-up transactions themselves, without having to wait in line. It features various zones dedicated to specific activities that are intended to give a greater feel and understanding of Digicel’s services and products.

“The new design of our Digicentre, is simply Digicel putting customer feedback into action. You can explore, connect to our Home TV and Internet and mobile services, as well as understand more of what we do in the communities. Customers will have greater accessibility to sample our latest devices and entertainment packages. One key factor is that we’ll be able to significantly reduce the transaction time of our customers in store – a benefit for them, while they’re on the go”, commented Nikima Royer Jno Baptiste, Digicel’s Dominica CEO.

A number of customers were already ‘gifted’ with smartphones, cooktops, Wi-Fi dongles and free credit when the new retail experience store was revealed, and several more will be walking away with gifts through Digicel’s $30, 000 cash and prizes giveaway, during the Christmas season. Weekly, five winners receive cash, smartphones and cooktops among other prizes after topping up with $15 or more, activating a Quick Pick plan or joining the Digicel family as a new customer.