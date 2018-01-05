BUSINESS BYTE: ECSE Trade ReportECSE - Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 at 7:04 PM
Welcome to the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange’s daily update for 10 January 2018 providing the latest
trading information and financial tip for the investor. On the Eastern Caribbean Securities Market, 3,667 St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Ltd shares traded at $3.00 per share, unchanged from its previous closing price; also, 73 St Kitts Nevis Anguilla National Bank Ltd shares traded odd lot at $3.00 per share.
