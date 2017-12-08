Dear valued customers,

The management & staff of First Domestic Insurance Co. Ltd; wishes to extend sincere condolences to all our customers who have suffered loss and to the entire country by extension.

Following the passing of category 5 Hurricane Maria; the damages sustained island wide was un-imaginable. The significant loss of homes, infrastructures, vehicles and most importantly human lives, have left us in a state of shock and devastation.

FDIC, being a locally owned company, is again pledging its commitment to ensuring all of its customer’s claims are settled. We are working around the clock to ensure that every claim is addressed in a timely manner and that our customers are satisfied.

To date, over 3,000 claims have been received and over $19,000,000.00 in settlement has already been disbursed. We thank those of our customers who are currently awaiting settlements, for their valued patience.

As we enter the Christmas Season, let’s all remember the true meaning and reason for the season, as we work together, each one playing our part towards re-building a stronger Dominica, We should also look at building ourselves and our relationship with God. It’s not Dominica but rather Dominicans who will make it better.

Many blessings to all.

From Management & Staff of First Domestic Insurance