Roseau, Dominica – December 11th, 2017 – Odylon Thomas of Roseau is the latest winner of One Thousand dollars cash from Flow this Christmas. Flow customers qualify to win by activating a 7-day and over prepaid combo plan. All customers who activate a 7-day and over plan during Flow’s Christmas campaign receive Double Data and an additional opportunity to win one thousand dollars cash. New post-paid sign-ups also qualify to win. Just two weeks ago our lucky winner joined the post-paid family signing up for one of our attractive post-paid combo plans.

More customers will win prizes over the Christmas season including grocery vouchers, music speakers, power banks, Flow paraphernalia and other special gifts and prizes. Three more customers are in line to win one thousand dollars each over the next three weeks.

The Flow Christmas campaign features the very popular ZTE Blade at an attractive price of $199 including a free 7-day combo plan with 300 anywhere local minutes, 500 MB data and 300 texts for prepaid subscribers. New post-paid subscribers will get the handset free upon signup of our attractive post-paid combo plans and a chance to win the one thousand dollar weekly prize.

The fourth winner will be presented on Friday at the Flow store in Roseau. Other customers will also get a chance to win in store prizes.