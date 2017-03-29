MIAMI, FL, March 28, 2017 – Adding credit to your mobile phone has never been easier if you are a Flow and Scotiabank customer.

Both companies have partnered to provide Mobile Top Up – a solution that allows customers to add credit to their phones directly from their Scotiabank online and mobile banking accounts, or from any Scotiabank ATM across the Caribbean.

Having access to Mobile Top Up means Flow customers no longer have to wait in long lines or rely on a phone card to stay connected. Now, Flow customers who use Scotiabank for their banking needs, can top up their phones virtually anytime and anywhere in the region.

“We’re happy to have teamed up with Scotiabank to integrate their banking with our mobile phone services,” said Garry Sinclair, Caribbean President, C&W Communications, operators of the retail brand Flow. “We’re always looking for new and convenient ways to enhance our customers’ experience and make their lives easier. With this fast and simple Mobile Top Up service we’re doing just that – providing customers with an innovative option to always stay connected, hassle free,” Sinclair added.

Mobile Top Up is available in all of Flow Caribbean markets with mobile services. For more information please visit www.discoverflow.co