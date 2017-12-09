Roseau, Dominica – December 7th 2017 – The Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) has singled out Flow Dominica for recognition in light of what they describe as excellent service provided during their stint in Dominica post-hurricane Maria.

Major Carl Clarke who led the JDF contingent here presented a plaque to Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste and explained the reason for the recognition of Flow. “We were extremely grateful to Flow for their generosity in providing my team with handsets and complimentary credit to facilitate effective communication; a critical requirement to the efficient and timely execution of our duties”. Major Clarke further complimented the company for providing good telecommunication service in spite of the challenges posed to the company’s network following the hurricane. “We were able to use our Flow mobiles to communicate on the job and with our families back home; which again was of vital importance to us, and for this, we are grateful to the company”

Flow’s General Manager Jeffrey Baptiste accepted the award and thanked Major Clarke and the JDF for recognising what he said was a natural decision to support the contingent while on island to provide support to Dominica. “We felt an obligation to help the Jamaica Defence Force with their request for telecommunications support at a critical time when our island needed the assistance of the regional forces to maintain law and order in our country following the devastation and disorder created by hurricane Maria”, noted Baptiste.

The full contingent of the Jamaica Defence Force is back home after approximately two months in Dominica.