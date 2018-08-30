BUSINESS BYTE: HYP Highlight – Karlyn JosephHYP Society - Thursday, August 30th, 2018 at 3:21 PM
One young Dominican is hoping to get in on the action, and started her own youtube channel, Karlyn Uncut. Though her channel is in its infancy, Karlyn, has already amassed a view count of over 10,000 on the platform and a growing fan base. Her videos cover everything from her pregnancy announcement to the trending challenge of the week.
The channel was started due to her love of watching videos herself and sharing her life with friends and followers online. Though she is of the belief that anyone can start a channel with as little as a smartphone, Mrs. Joseph (Karlyn) started with a background in photography and was already quite familiar with being in front of the camera. She did her research before launching to avoid some of the missteps that so many make when starting up their channel and launched in December 2017. ‘
The mission of a content creator is to provide you with entertainment at the tip of your fingers. Though it may look easy, a lot of planning and preparation goes into each video. Video scripts have to be written, and production has to be scheduled to work around her husband, who edits and co-stars on her channel, and her availability.
Though it wasn’t her initial mission, Karlyn hopes to inspire other young Dominicans to ‘take the bull by the horns’ and be ‘open minded to the concept of YouTube and Vlogging’. She urges those who may be considering being content creators to ‘just go for it’. Though the island is dotted with a few you-tubers here and there, we seem to be a bit hesitant to step into the YouTube space, instead choosing to keep our content on more restricted platforms like Facebook and Instagram.
The earning potential of social media is limitless. Globally the amount of money being pumped into the industry is continuously growing. Google AdSense, which is the primary method of earning on Youtube, is a bit tricky to understand when starting up your channel but with the right research and resources, there are workarounds to the problems you may encounter when starting up. Content creators though, are slowly starting to earn more from brand collaborations and endorsements that their actual videos, which are beginning to acts as more of billboards for the creator than their actual ‘income earner’.
Karlyn is of the belief that Dominicans are shying away from this space out of fear of ‘judgment’. When starting her channel, she was told by many people that she shouldn’t share too much of her life on the platform. Though she took note of their advice she believes that once you find the right ‘balance’ between openness and privacy you should be fine.
Click here for Karlyn’s Youtube channel : Karlyn Uncut
Note: HYP (Hard-working Young Professionals) is a group of young professionals with the aim of creating networks that will develop the country. Each HYP highlight will recognize at least one such professional and describe their accomplishments, successes and aspirations.
Copyright 2012 Dominica News Online, DURAVISION INC. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or distributed.
Disclaimer: The comments on this page do not necessarily reflect the views of DominicaNewsOnline.com/Duravision Inc. All comments are approved by DominicaNewsOnline.com before they are posted. We never censor based on political or ideological points of view, but we do try to maintain a sensible balance between free speech and responsible moderating.
We will delete comments that:
See our full comment/user policy/agreement.
8 Comments
wow. my crush now I seeing that and you even pregnant. sigh
You look god tho.
Anywayz i like your videos_good quality and everything looking smooth.
If you and your boyfriend finish let’s love ‘immediately’
In the mean time, I hope you will like, subscribe and share, “immediately”!
Just saw take a look at your channel >>you and you dude look great>>
Keep Up Da “Bad’ Work..
Nice to see the SPOTLIGHT on a young Dominican.
I wish Karlyn much success as she begins her journey on the YouTube platform. There is so much opportunity that the platform offers and yes we should take advantage of it.
But there are quite a few Dominican’s who are already on the YouTube platform for years and also have blogging sites, myself included… Hopefully DNO will reach out to feature a few of the others as well so that there is more awareness and support for other content creators here on the island…. I think the greater concern is support and not judgment because sometimes we really do not support our own
and I have witnessed this first hand as a content creator…
ADMIN: Thank you for your comment. This article was submitted by HYP Society. You can always submit your own articles or send us your proposal idea if you wish to partner with DNO. Email us at news@dominicanewsonline.com.
Mum Nautral
That is a back handed compliment. Do not be a hater be a supporter.
When you are giving a compliment do not interject yourself in the conversation. That is not a good look instead look at why you did not achieve the success that the young girl has and is enjoying, and make a difference in your delivery.
You do not need DNO because lets face it only Dominicans and maybe a few others are reading this news paper and reading the comments which sometimes repulses me because of the level of ignorance and stupidity, so I am not sure where you reside but if it is in the US like me there are other avenues that you can use for exposure.
If your crowd is only going to appeal to Dominicans then you need to broaden your scope and understand there are lots of opportunities out there but with persistence, putting on a winning attitude and knocking on closed doors you can achieve.
I wish you the best of luck in your endeavors though.
Thanks love… I have actually made much strides on my channel and on my blog and am very proud of it.. I live right here in Dominica but my target audience is international… But I spoke not just for myself but for the other content creators who are many and need the recognition too.. Your comment is greatly appreciated
I likewise wish Karlyn success with her venture.
My own site has been going since before blogs were invented. Under its present title, sculptorstudiodominica.blogspot.com my diary pages are accessed by thousands of art students and art lovers in over fifty countries.
On the subject of pregnancy. Twenty-five years ago I exhibited in the UK a series thirty paintings that followed my wife Denise through the pregnancy of our daughters Tania and Trina.