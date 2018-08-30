One young Dominican is hoping to get in on the action, and started her own youtube channel, Karlyn Uncut. Though her channel is in its infancy, Karlyn, has already amassed a view count of over 10,000 on the platform and a growing fan base. Her videos cover everything from her pregnancy announcement to the trending challenge of the week.

The channel was started due to her love of watching videos herself and sharing her life with friends and followers online. Though she is of the belief that anyone can start a channel with as little as a smartphone, Mrs. Joseph (Karlyn) started with a background in photography and was already quite familiar with being in front of the camera. She did her research before launching to avoid some of the missteps that so many make when starting up their channel and launched in December 2017. ‘

The mission of a content creator is to provide you with entertainment at the tip of your fingers. Though it may look easy, a lot of planning and preparation goes into each video. Video scripts have to be written, and production has to be scheduled to work around her husband, who edits and co-stars on her channel, and her availability.

Though it wasn’t her initial mission, Karlyn hopes to inspire other young Dominicans to ‘take the bull by the horns’ and be ‘open minded to the concept of YouTube and Vlogging’. She urges those who may be considering being content creators to ‘just go for it’. Though the island is dotted with a few you-tubers here and there, we seem to be a bit hesitant to step into the YouTube space, instead choosing to keep our content on more restricted platforms like Facebook and Instagram.

The earning potential of social media is limitless. Globally the amount of money being pumped into the industry is continuously growing. Google AdSense, which is the primary method of earning on Youtube, is a bit tricky to understand when starting up your channel but with the right research and resources, there are workarounds to the problems you may encounter when starting up. Content creators though, are slowly starting to earn more from brand collaborations and endorsements that their actual videos, which are beginning to acts as more of billboards for the creator than their actual ‘income earner’.

Karlyn is of the belief that Dominicans are shying away from this space out of fear of ‘judgment’. When starting her channel, she was told by many people that she shouldn’t share too much of her life on the platform. Though she took note of their advice she believes that once you find the right ‘balance’ between openness and privacy you should be fine.

Note: HYP (Hard-working Young Professionals) is a group of young professionals with the aim of creating networks that will develop the country. Each HYP highlight will recognize at least one such professional and describe their accomplishments, successes and aspirations.