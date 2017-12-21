It’s the Marketing, Man!

By Donald Bercasio

“Finance, operations, accounting, and other business functions won’t really matter without sufficient demand for products and services so the firm can make a profit. In other words, there must be a top line for there to be a bottom line. Thus, financial success often depends on marketing ability.”

So began Dr. Philip Kotler and Dr. Kevin Lane Keller one of their numerous best-selling books in Global Marketing. These distinguished professors and business consultants are two giants in the areas of Strategic Marketing and Branding.

“Marketing’s value extends to society as a whole. It has helped introduce new or enhanced products that ease or enrich people’s lives.” Dr. Kotler and Dr. Keller further declared.

Demand for products or services is the lifeblood of any business. Without that demand, a business can neither begin to operate nor keep itself profitable to be able to sustain itself.

What will qualify as “Effective” or “Good Marketing” for professional marketing practitioners has the ability to build sufficient demand for products and services which, in turn, creates revenues and profitability for the business enterprise.

Demand is a core marketing concept. It is closely related to two other basic marketing concepts – needs and wants. Needs are the vital human requirements like needs for food, water, rest, clothing and shelter. As human beings, we are also known for having strong needs for things like entertainment, recreation, education, and even, social status. Now, wants are needs when finally directed to specific items that might satisfy a particular need. For example, a Dominican needs food but may want a Fried Chicken with fries. A Filipino needs food but may want a Chicken Adobo with rice.

Finally, demands are wants for specific products or services supported by an ability to pay. Think about this for a moment: many of us may want a brand new Lamborghini or Ferrari, for example, but only a few of us can actually buy one. Business enterprises, therefore, should not just look into how many people would want their products and services, but more importantly, how many of them are indeed willing and able to pay for such products and services.

Professional, experienced, and properly educated marketing practitioners have the ability to stimulate demand for products and services. In fact, they have the ability to do proper demand management through which they influence the level, the timing, or the type of demand in line with the objectives they have set for the business entities that they support. There are a number of types of demand or demand states, but a discussion about all of them will require an entire edition of this column. But suffice it to say, for the meantime, that what you would want for your business enterprise is for it to achieve and maintain full demand where your target consumers are sufficiently and consistently purchasing all the products or services that you offer in the market. What you do not want your business enterprise to have is what is called declining demand or worst, a non-existent demand.

So, if Marketing is really that critical, what really is Marketing?

The American Marketing Association defines Marketing as “…the activity, set of institutions, and processes for creating, communicating, delivering, and exchanging offerings that have value for customers, clients, partners, and society at large”.

The Chartered Institute of Marketing offers this definition of marketing: “Marketing is the management process responsible for identifying, anticipating and satisfying customer requirements profitably”.

For some of us, we might find the above definitions too complex but that’s what Marketing really is – it is complex. It is indeed a serious management process (many modern and forward-looking companies already have their own CMOs or Chief Marketing Officers directly reporting to their Presidents!); and a set of institutions or programs and processes (not just a few incongruent or arbitrary initiatives inaccurately referred to by some as “marketing”).

For many of us who can say that we live and breathe marketing, marketing affects all facets of a business. It is actually that powerful force that organizes, guides and focuses most efforts done aimed at realizing the goals of a business enterprise or any organization if wielded correctly.

Another proven way of explaining marketing is to highlight what IT IS NOT. Here are a few of these things:

· Marketing is not advertising. Advertising is a component of the marketing process but it is not marketing. Advertising is just one of the numerous components of marketing alongside other equally important parts like market research, strategy formulation, public relations, product pricing, customer care, to name a few. Jay Conrad Levinson, a well-respected marketer, even declared, “If you’re advertising, you’re advertising. You’re doing only one half of 1 percent of what you can do”. Brutally honest but true!

· Marketing is not merely selling. Like advertising, the sales process, or simple sales, is just a small part of the much broader process that is marketing. Interestingly, a leading management expert even once remarked, “the aim of marketing is to make selling superfluous…Ideally, marketing should result in a customer who is ready to buy.”

· Marketing is not graphics arts or just about being “creative”. Marketing is both an Art and a Science. Marketing has its creative side and its formulated or scientific side. In this modern digital world, marketers are finding a lot of success by relying more and more on the scientific side of marketing as many of their lucrative decisions are being informed or shored up by time-tested frameworks, analytics, advanced consumer research that leads to more precise consumer insighting, Big Data and even, Artificial Intelligence (A.I.).

· Marketing is not brochures, flyers, posters, or their digital equivalents (including websites and social media pages). These are considered marketing tools for your marketing program, but they are not the toolbox itself! Needless to say, marketing is the toolbox!

· Marketing is not a magic wand. It is not something that you just wave and that’s it, customers come rushing to your door and buying your products! How quickly any marketing effort will be able to deliver the results that one desires depends on various factors, including but not limited to the budget allotted for marketing, how well the various marketing ingredients are mixed or combined or how astutely and well-timed such marketing mix is deployed.

· Marketing is not an expense. It is an investment! In fact, it is one of the best investments an entrepreneur could ever make for his or her business and its future. Marketing, if planned expertly and executed properly, will not only give you short-term gains, but also and more significantly, create successful long-term growth for your business.

So, the next time you encounter a business enterprise or any organization that is genuinely admired by a lot of people apart from its own legions of loyal customers or supporters; and that has enjoyed sustained success and a level of growth that doesn’t seem to abate no matter the economic conditions and the socio-cultural confines, there could be one reason behind: it’s the Marketing, man!

Have a great and blessed Christmas, everyone!

Mr. Bercasio is the Lead Strategos/Chief Imadgineer of Madhausx Group, a business, community, and organizational development consulting group. He has over 15 years of professional experience in Marketing, Business Development, and Brand Building. He has acquired advanced studies in Strategic Brand Management, a Master’s education in Marketing, a Bachelor’s Degree in Development Communication and Media Studies, and an Associate’s Degree equivalent in Commerce and Accountancy. He is also a former Assistant Director for loyalty marketing and corporate planning at one of the branded integrated tourism resorts of the Resorts World Group, the world’s largest Destination Resort operator with Resorts World-branded integrated tourism hubs in New York City, the Bahamas, the United Kingdom, Singapore, the Philippines, Malaysia, Miami (Proposed), and Las Vegas (opens in 2020). He also once served as a university instructor, copywriter, in-house trainer, and program director of a corporate foundation focused on health, small business development and poverty alleviation. For queries and notes, you can send him an email at madhausxgroup@gmail.com.