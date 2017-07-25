Jolly’s Pharmacy has successfully completed another annual customer appreciation week which is part of the company’s efforts to give back to customers.

The week ran from Monday July 17th to Saturday July 22nd with discounted prices on products ranging from household appliances to cosmetics and pet care.

Head of Marketing at the Pharmacy, Malcolm Pendenque, said that the through the days of the promotion, customers were treated not only great prices but live entertainment as well.

“Throughout the week we had paint artistes, we had live entertainment, we had dental hygienists, nutritionists and we also had people from Inland Revenue. So yes, we had different promotions,” he said.

He described this year’s appreciation week as “very good” as the customers gave “tremendous feedback.”

“That’s how we give back to our customers. Every year during July we celebrate customer appreciation,” he added.

Customers paid particular support towards the Open Day Gym promotion held on Saturday where according to Pendenque, about forty individuals showed up to take advantage of the free access for that day.

Included in the week was the launch of a “revamped” cosmetics section at the pharmacy.

Pendenque looks forward to the customer appreciation week 2018, as this year’s feedback shows the increasing interest of their customers and pushes Jolly’s to increase their customer satisfaction in the years to come.