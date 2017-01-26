The Festive Feast promotion which ran from November 25th 2016 to January 8th 2017, offered customers the opportunity to win one of four Samsung 48” Smart TV prizes. KFC customers who spent $40 or purchased the Festive Feast Bucket were eligible to participate.

The winners came from four distinct locations in Dominica; Francis Charles from Lower Morne Daniel, Amanda Olive from Scotts Head, Tyler Jones from Salisbury and Dione Lewis from Portsmouth.The winners expressed their gratitude and happiness upon receipt of the TVs. Ms. Lewis commented that,“KFC is her go to restaurant when she is in town as she is confident of the safety,quality and flavor of the food”.

“We are always excited to offer our customer’s chances to win great prizes while they enjoy their favorite KFC meals” said Leandra Henderson-General Manager of KFC. “It is all about providing opportunities for our customers to experience the brand they love in a personal way”.

Our KFCteam reinforces our commitment to providing tasty, fresh and delicious in-store prepared meals in an enhanced ambiance, which offers a remarkable experience where speed and great service are our watchwords.

KFC looks forward to continuing to serve its many customers providing our traditional menu buffered with fantastic offering of everyday value deals and great promotional campaigns in 2017.

“It’s finger licking good”